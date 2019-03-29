Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched four new Wi-Fi hotspot vouchers to offer Internet connectivity to the masses. The new Wi-Fi hotspot vouchers start at as low as Rs. 19 and come with multiple validity options -- from two days to 28 days. BSNL has also provided a dedicated page on its website to let users easily find their nearby Wi-Fi hotspot location. At present, the state-owned telco has listed over 30,400 Wi-Fi hotspots that are spread across over 16,300 locations in India.

The cheapest in the new range is Rs. 19 Wi-Fi hotspot voucher, called BSNL WiFi 19, that brings 2GB data access for two days. BSNL has also listed the Rs. 39 BSNL WiFi 39 voucher that offers 7GB data access along with a validity of seven days.

Similarly, there is a BSNL WiFi 59 at Rs. 59 with 15GB data for 15 days. The topmost Wi-Fi hotspot voucher that's currently been listed on the BSNL website is the BSNL WiFi 69 at Rs. 69. This brings 30GB of data along with a validity of 28 days.

It is clearly mentioned that users can purchase any of the listed vouchers after logging into their account using the available Wi-Fi hotspot at their location. Once logged in, they can make payment using credit or debit card or netbanking.

BSNL has also provided a dedicated webpage on its site to let users easily find their nearby Wi-Fi hotspot. The webpage at the time of filing this story had listed as many as 30,419 hotspots across 16,367 locations.

Back in August 2017, BSNL announced its plans to set up to one lakh Wi-Fi hotspots across India by March 2019. The project included 25,000 Wi-Fi hotspot points specifically for rural areas.

Alongside serving Internet connectivity through Wi-Fi hotspots in India, BSNL last month announced it had 44 million Wi-Fi hotspots in over 100 countries. These international hotspots are accessible through the My BSNL app on Android and iOS devices.

TelecomTalk first reported the arrival of the new Wi-Fi hotspot vouchers. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify their presence on the official BSNL site.