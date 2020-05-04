Technology News
BSNL Revises Vasantham Gold PV 96 Prepaid Plan Validity to 60 Days

BSNL Vasantham Gold PV 96 plan only offers talktime and SMS benefits, and doesn’t offer any bundled data.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 May 2020 12:12 IST
BSNL Vasantham Gold PV 96 is available in the Tamil Nadu circle

Highlights
  • BSNL Vasantham Gold PV 96 offers calling, SMS freebies for 21 days
  • After that, it charges for outgoing call, offers incoming calls for free
  • BSNL charges data usage at 25 paisa per MB

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has slashed the validity of its Vasantham Gold PV 96 prepaid plan. Earlier, the validity of this pack was 90 days, but it has now been reduced to 60 days. The telecom operator has announced that all other benefits of the plan will remain the same, and only the validity has been rationalised by 30 days. The BSNL Vasantham Gold PV 96 plan only offers talktime and SMS benefits, and doesn't include any bundled data benefits.

BSNL Chennai took to Twitter to announce that the Vasantham Gold PV 96 plan has been revised to offer reduced validity of 60 days. This plan with the reduced validity was spotted on the BSNL Tamil Nadu website as well, and it is listed to be a promotional plan that will be offered till June 30. BSNL has kept all other benefits unchanged. It still offers 250 minutes of voice calls to any network in home telecom circle and national roaming (except Mumbai and Delhi circles) per day and 100 SMS messages per day. These benefits are offered only till 21 days, after which subscribers will only be able to receive incoming calls for free. Outgoing local calls will be charged at Rs. 1 per minute and STD calls will be charged at Rs. 1.30 per minute. Local SMS charges will be at Rs. 0.80 per message and national SMS charges will be at Rs. 1.20 per message. Similarly, data usage will be charged at 25 paisa per MB.

BSNL offers seven days of grace period for Vasantham Gold PV 96 plan subscribers to recharge after the validity is over. In case the recharge is not done in this grace period, the services will be suspended. Furthermore, BSNL notes that if the subscriber has a balance of Rs. 19 in their account, it will deduct the amount from the balance on the last day of the connection and allow for the plan to remain active for 30 days without any freebies. BSNL will intimate the subscriber beforehand, regarding this deduction.

The telco recently discontinued the Amazon Prime promotional offer under which it was offering one-year free Prime subscription to both its postpaid and landline customers. The discontinuation is in place until further notice. BSNL told Gadgets 360 that subscribers will no longer be able to avail the promotional offer, but the operator is in the progress for renewal of arrangement.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360.
