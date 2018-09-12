NDTV Gadgets360.com

BSNL to Get 4G Spectrum Next Month

, 12 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
BSNL to Get 4G Spectrum Next Month

State-run telco BSNL is set to receive 4G spectrum next month which will enable it to commercially roll out services from March, a senior official said Tuesday. Getting the fourth generation (4G) spectrum will help the telco offer faster data services to its over 100 million customers and also compete better with private sector rivals which are already offering the latest service.

"The ministry has already announced that BSNL will begiven the 4G spectrum and we will be getting it by October-end," DK Agrawal, general manager for value-added services, said at a company event. When asked about the reports of equity infusion by government for the spectrum, he declined to share the specifics saying modalities are being worked out.

He said equipment ordering for the 4G network is already underway and the company will be able to commercially roll out services by March. BSNL is getting spectrum in the 2,100 MHz band, he said, adding it will get around 10 MHz of the radio waves. BSNL will be adding 50,000 more towers in the next few months to its existing network of over 1.3 lakh telecom masts.

Agrawal was speaking at an event where the state-run company announced a tie-up with the Anil Ambani-led Reliance group's Internet of Things (IoT) company, Unlimit. BSNL will be offering its wireless network capabilities to subscribers as part of the tie-up on a non-exclusive basis.

Agrawal said BSNL is targeting to have 1 million connections through the partnership with Unlimit over the next one year. The Anil Ambani group firm, launched in 2016, already has 1 lakh devices connected and is hoping for more business as the IoT user base grows, chief executive Jurgen Hase said. He said connected vehicles, industry automation, transport and logistics are the focus area for the company.

Agrawal said people often question about the need to have 4G for IoT services and made it clear that network availability, more than speed, is essential for IoT. He said BSNL is also planning to address the IoT opportunity presented by the smart cities initiative through offerings like smart poles with lighting, public Wi-Fi, city surveillance, traffic management and also solid waste management.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, 4G, India, Unlimit
Jio Giving Rs. 50 Cashback on Recharges Above Rs. 300 on PhonePe Transactions
OnePlus 6 Gets Android 9.0 Pie-Based OxygenOS Open Beta 2 Update With Optimised Multi-Tasking UI and More
Billion Capture Plus
BSNL to Get 4G Spectrum Next Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 Update Brings New Sanhok Map, Anti-Cheating Measures
  2. Vivo V11 Pro Review
  3. WhatsApp Finally Arrives on Jio Phone: How to Download
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z Price Cut This Week
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Flash Sale Today in India via Amazon.in, Mi.com
  6. Apple Set to Launch New iPhones Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Poco F1 Third Flash Sale at 12pm Today on Mi.com, Flipkart
  8. Moto G6 Plus vs Oppo F9 Pro vs Poco F1 vs Honor Play
  9. Jio Cashback Offer Makes a Comeback on Recharges Above Rs. 300
  10. Nokia 7 Plus Receives New Android Pie Update Ahead of Stable Rollout
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.