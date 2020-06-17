BSNL Now Offers Up to Rs. 50 Credit as Talktime Loan: Report

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has reportedly increased the limit of its Talktime Loan facility to Rs. 50. As the name suggests, the service allows BSNL prepaid subscribers to avail loan of various denominations for emergency situations. Earlier, the loan limit was just Rs. 10, but that limit has reportedly been increased to Rs. 50. With this, BSNL looks to offer users some breather when they are unable to recharge for whatever reason. All users have to do is dial a special USSD code to avail the service.

BSNL Talktime Loan

BSNL prepaid subscribers will need to dial the USSD code 5117# to generate a request for loan. A carrier info message will show up asking the subscriber to choose the amount of loan they require. Earlier, BSNL only used to offer Rs. 10 credit, however there are four denominations one can now choose from – Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 30, and Rs. 50. The user has to select one option and avail the loan. BSNL will credit the selected amount for free to the subscribers account immediately. While there are no details on how the subscriber pays off the loan, it can be presumed that the amount will get deducted in the subsequent recharge made by the subscriber. The new increased limit in BSNL Talktime Loan was first reported by Only Tech.

The talktime loan extension comes weeks after BSNL was offering extended validity to prepaid subscribers so that users could "continue to receive incoming calls". The decision looked to provide relief to those affected by the coronavirus lockdown. The telco had also released free talk time of Rs. 10 to all prepaid subscribers whose balanced reached zero during the lockdown period.