BSNL Super Star 500 Broadband Plan Launched, Offers 500GB Data and Hotstar Premium Subscription: Report

BSNL Super Star 500 is available in two options – DSL with up to 10Mbps speed and Bharat Fibre with 50Mbps speed.

By | Updated: 26 September 2019 13:38 IST
BSNL Super Star 500 broadband plan comes with a data cap

Highlights
  • Speed will be reduced to 2Mbps after FUP is reached
  • The new BSNL broadband plan is priced at Rs. 949
  • It is said to be available in all circles, except Andaman and Nicobar

BSNL has reportedly launched a new Super Star 500 broadband plan that offers 500GB data at up to 50Mbps speed per month. This plan also offers complimentary subscription of Hotstar. It is available in two options – one is a DSL plan and the other is a Bharat Fibre plan. The latter comes with 50Mbps speed, whereas the DSL plan gives subscribers up to 10Mbps data speed. After the consumers cross the 500GB data FUP, the Internet speed will be reduced to just 2Mbps.

The new BSNL Super Star 500 broadband plan offers 500GB monthly data FUP, unlimited voice calls to any network within India, and a complimentary Hotstar Premium subscription without any extra cost. The price of this new Super Star 500 broadband plan is Rs. 949. To recall, an annual Hotstar subscription is priced at Rs. 999, and this is offered for free to the broadband subscribers. Of course, Bharat Fibre users get 50Mbps speeds, while the DSL plan users get 10Mbps speeds only. Telecom Talk reports that this plan would be available across all circles except Andaman and Nicobar.

BSNL earlier also launched the Super Star 300 broadband plan that offers 300GB monthly data FUP, instead of 500GB. It also offers unlimited voice calls to any network within India, and a complimentary Hotstar Premium subscription. This recently launched Super Star 300 broadband plan is priced at Rs. 749, and is live in most circles as well.

The new Super Star 500 plan should compete with Jio Fiber's Rs. 849 Silver plan that offers 100Mbps speeds, 200GB data FUP (200GB extra as part of the welcome offer), free voice calling, 3 months of OTT apps subscription, TV video calling feature, zero latency gaming feature, Home networking feature, and Norton device security for a year.

