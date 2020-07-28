Technology News
BSNL Again Extends Six Paisa Cashback Offer For Broadband and FTTH Customers to August 31

BSNL provides a 6 paise cashback to all its broadband and landline customers for making voice calls of at least five minutes long.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 July 2020 14:20 IST
BSNL Again Extends Six Paisa Cashback Offer For Broadband and FTTH Customers to August 31

Photo Credit: Twitter/ BSNL Tamil Nadu

BSNL cashback offer is applicable for landline and broadband customers only

Highlights
  • BSNL last extended the offer deadline until July 31
  • This cashback offer was introduced last year to snub Jio
  • BSNL has been extending the offer due to the COVID-19 crisis

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has once again extended the six paisa cashback offer in the country. This cashback offer was announced last year, and since then it has seen multiple extensions. The last deadline that was reported was set at July 31, but the telco has now extended this cashback benefit till August 31. BSNL offers this cashback to landline, broadband, or fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) users only. This extension announcement comes days after BSNL launched two new data packs priced at Rs. 151 and Rs. 251 in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

BSNL Tamil Nadu has tweeted that the six paisa cashback offer has once again been extended till August 31. For those unaware, the state-owned telecom operator provides a 6 paise cashback to all its broadband and landline customers for making voice calls of at least five minutes long. This promotional offer was introduced last year to retain its customer base, but it has now seen multiple extensions due to the current coronavirus crisis. BSNL has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that this extension is applicable across all circles wherever the offer was launched earlier.

BSNL offers a maximum cashback of Rs. 50 per month to landline, broadband, or fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) subscribers. To activate the offer, BSNL subscribers must send a text message “ACT” along with the eligible phone number with its STD code and “6PAISA” to 09478053334. Alternatively, it can be enabled by calling the toll-free number 18005991900. BSNL Tamil Nadu also mentions the number 1500 for subscribers in the circle.

BSNL calls this cashback promotion 5 pe 6' offer and it was initially launched in November to take a jibe at Reliance Jio's sudden decision to charge a six paise per minute fee on voice calls to other telecom operators. Since then, the offer has seen multiple extensions, and the telco even made it simpler by introducing an SMS option over and above activation via the toll-free calling.

As mentioned, BSNL also recently introduced new WFH Data STVs priced at Rs. 151 and Rs. 251. The Rs. 151 prepaid plan comes with 40GB of data cap and a validity of 30 days. The Rs. 251 pack, on the other hand, comes with 70GB of data cap for the same validity of 30 days. Both the packs just offer data benefits, and to avail talk time and SMS benefits, BSNL subscribers will have to recharge separately.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

