BSNL Reduces SIM Replacement Cost by 50 Percent for a Limited Period, Now at Rs. 50

BSNL had earlier increased the SIM replacement cost from Rs. 10 to Rs. 100.

By | Updated: 7 August 2019 14:42 IST
BSNL Reduces SIM Replacement Cost by 50 Percent for a Limited Period, Now at Rs. 50

Highlights
  • BSNL reduced price on SIM card replacement is applicable in all circles
  • It will be live for a limited time only i.e. till October 31
  • BSNL had increased the cost earlier to Rs. 100

State-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has now reduced its prices for replacement or changing of a BSNL SIM card. The company has now reportedly slashed the price by 50 percent, and now users will have to shell out Rs. 50 for the service. Earlier this year, the company increased the SIM replacement charges for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers to Rs. 100. Now, it has reduced it once again to ease customer woes. This comes right after BSNL was reported to be imposing a daily calling cap of 250 minutes per day on Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 666, and Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plans.

This BSNL SIM Replacement price reduction has reportedly been introduced on a promotional basis, and will be live only till October 31. BSNL used to charge Rs. 10 for SIM replacement services, but then increased it to Rs. 100 earlier this year. Now, the company has reportedly reduced the prices by 50 percent on a promotional offer basis, and the cost for SIM replacement has been brought down to Rs. 50, temporarily. Telecom Talk was the first to report about this change, and it says that the new promotional cost is live in all circles. The new prices aren't reflecting for all circles as of yet on the company website.

Apart from the imposition of 250 minute daily calling cap on select prepaid recharge plans, BSNL recently revised its Rs. 151 Abhinandan plan as well. The new Rs. 151 plan comes with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to any network, including in Delhi and Mumbai circles. The plan now offers 1.5GB data per day that comes to 36GB data in total. Furthermore, there is a quota of 100 SMS messages per day. After the data ceiling limit of 1.5GB per day is reached, BSNL will reduce the speed to 40Kbps.

