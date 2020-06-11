Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its special tariff voucher priced at Rs. 99 in India. The pack now offers reduced validity of just 22 days, but comes with added benefit of a free Personalised Ring Back Tone service (PRBT) with unlimited song change. The Rs. 99 STV now comes with 22 days of validity, instead of the earlier reported 24 days of validity. The plan continues to offer unlimited calling benefits with a ceiling cap of 250 minutes per day. The unlimited calling benefits are not applicable for outgoing calls made to premium numbers, international numbers, and other chargeable short codes.

BSNL Tamil Nadu has tweeted that the STV 99 prepaid plan has been revised to offer 22 days of validity. The new pack was unveiled in 2018 with 26 days of validity, but that had been reduced to 24 days last year.

Based on this latest tweet, the telco has further decided to reduce the validity to 22 days. The Rs. 99 BSNL STV offers free voice calls of up to 250 minutes per day to Home LSA and National Roaming networks (including MTNL networks in Mumbai and Delhi). It also offers free PRBT (caller tune) with unlimited song change.

The telco normally charges Rs. 12 for each song change, and the validity of the song is said to be valid for 30 days. The free PRBT addition was first reported by Telecom Talk. The revision is also live on the BSNL website.

BSNL notes that the voice call benefits under this voucher cannot be used for outgoing calls to premium numbers, IN numbers, international numbers and other chargeable short codes. This voucher also cannot be misused for frauds, unauthorized telemarketing and commercial use, and is only intended for personal use. If a subscriber is found violating these terms, BSNL could disconnect the service immediately.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, the revised BSNL STV 99 is live in many circles including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kolkata, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. A few circles like Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands do not list this voucher.