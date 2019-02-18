Technology News

BSNL Revises Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge With 2GB Data, Eros Now Subscription

, 18 February 2019
BSNL Revises Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge With 2GB Data, Eros Now Subscription

BSNL is offering Eros Now subscription for 24 days through the revised Rs. 98 recharge plan

Highlights

  • BSNL has revised the Rs. 98 recharge plan
  • Revised Rs. 98 BSNL recharge plan offers 2GB daily data for 24 days
  • It was previously giving 1.5GB data per day for 26 days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan by giving 2GB data benefits on a daily basis. The updated BSNL recharge plan also comes bundled with Eros Now subscription. BSNL is also offering Eros Now subscription with other recharge plans, including the Rs. 298, Rs. 333, and Rs. 444 recharges. To recall, the Rs. 98 BSNL prepaid recharge plan was previously offering 1.5GB data per day for 26 days. The plan was launched under the operator's 'Data Tsunami' offer.

The listings on BSNL's Haryana and Tamil Nadu websites confirm the existence of the revised Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan. It shows that the recharge plan, which was originally giving 1.5GB daily data benefits, is now offering 2GB data per day along with Eros Now subscription.

However, unlike the original Rs. 98 recharge plan that carried 26 days of validity, the revised plan is valid for 24 days. This means BSNL subscribers will get two days lesser than the previous validity. Also, it is significant to point out that the Eros Now subscription will be available only for the validity period of the plan.

Alongside the Rs. 98 recharge plan, BSNL subscribers can avail the Eros Now subscription by recharging with the Rs. 298 plan (STV 298). Similarly, the bundled subscription can be availed through the "Triple Ace" Rs. 333 recharge plan or "BSNL Chaukka" Rs. 444 recharge plan.

Telecom Talk first reported the revision of the Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan along with the bundled Eros Now subscription. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the new development.

Comments

BSNL Revises Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge With 2GB Data, Eros Now Subscription
