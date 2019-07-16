Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • BSNL Brings Rs. 96 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls, 100 SMS Messages for 21 Days

BSNL Brings Rs. 96 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls, 100 SMS Messages for 21 Days

BSNL is currently offering Rs. 96 prepaid plan in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

By | Updated: 16 July 2019 12:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Brings Rs. 96 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls, 100 SMS Messages for 21 Days

BSNL has offered a plan validity of 180 days for its Rs. 96 prepaid recharge option

Highlights
  • BSNL is offering Rs. 96 prepaid plan for a promotional period
  • Rs. 96 BSNL prepaid plan has been listed on the telco’s website
  • Subscribers in eligible circles can activate the plan by sending an SMS

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a Rs. 96 prepaid recharge plan that brings unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 21 days. Called the Vasantam Gold - PV 96, the Rs. 96 BSNL prepaid plan carries an overall validity of 180 days, though the benefits are limited to 21 days. The new prepaid plan is notably available under a promotional period of 90 days with effect from July 5. Earlier this month, BSNL extended its 'Bumper Offer' until October to provide 2.2GB additional daily data benefits to its customers.

As per the listing on the BSNL Tamil Nadu site, the Rs. 96 BSNL prepaid plan brings unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calling benefits across all circles, except Mumbai and Delhi. The plan also includes 100 SMS messages per day that can be availed on any network. The bundled benefits, as mentioned, are valid for 21 days, while there is a plan validity of 180 days.

Upon exceeding the validity of the benefits, subscribers will be charged on the "per minute" basis, and there is a grace period of up to 165 days, as per the official listing. Further, the operator allows users to activate the new plan by sending an SMS "PLAN VOICE96" to 123.

Alongside its existence in Tamil Nadu, the Rs. 96 BSNL prepaid plan has been listed on the BSNL Chennai website.

Telecom Talk reported the launch of the Rs. 96 BSNL prepaid plan. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its presence from the BSNL state websites.

As mentioned, BSNL recently extended its Bumper Offer until October to provide 2.2GB additional daily data benefits with select prepaid plans. The telco also upgraded its Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 recharge plans recently to give 2GB data per day.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL, Rs 96 BSNL prepaid plan
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Disney Goes High-Tech to Draw Fans to a New Lion King
Asus ROG Phone 2 Hands-On Images Leaked, Show Dual Front Speakers
Honor Smartphones
BSNL Brings Rs. 96 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls, 100 SMS Messages for 21 Days
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei's Latest Smartwatch in India Offers Two-Weeks Battery Life
  2. Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Everything You Need To Know
  3. Xiaomi to launch Mi A3 on July 17, Phone’s Live Images Leaked
  4. LG Launches 55-inch, 43-inch 4K LED Smart TVs With Active HDR in India
  5. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  6. Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio Cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home Revealed
  7. Redmi Note 7 Series is Getting a New Colour Variant
  8. TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India
  9. Tata Sky Broadband Offers Monthly Unlimited Data Plans Starting at Rs. 590
  10. Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp With Five Days Battery Life Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 SM-970F Surfaces on Geekbench With Exynos 9825 SoC
  2. Fujifilm GFX 100 Medium-Format Mirrorless Camera With 100-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  3. MakeMyTrip, ASI Partner for Online Bookings for 116 Heritage Sites
  4. PUBG Mobile v0.13.5 Update Brings New PP-19 Gun, HDR Mode, Season 8 Royale Pass, and More
  5. Windows 10 May Soon Allow Amazon Alexa to Activate on the Lock Screen
  6. TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 40,990
  7. Robots to Install Telescopes to Peer Into Cosmos From the Moon
  8. Tesla Discontinues Cheapest Model X, S Variants, Cuts Prices to Simplify Lineup
  9. BSNL Brings Back '5GB Free Trial' for Landline Customers to Offer Broadband for Free
  10. Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp With Five Days Battery Life Announced, Crowdfunding Starts July 18
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.