Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a Rs. 96 prepaid recharge plan that brings unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 21 days. Called the Vasantam Gold - PV 96, the Rs. 96 BSNL prepaid plan carries an overall validity of 180 days, though the benefits are limited to 21 days. The new prepaid plan is notably available under a promotional period of 90 days with effect from July 5. Earlier this month, BSNL extended its 'Bumper Offer' until October to provide 2.2GB additional daily data benefits to its customers.

As per the listing on the BSNL Tamil Nadu site, the Rs. 96 BSNL prepaid plan brings unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calling benefits across all circles, except Mumbai and Delhi. The plan also includes 100 SMS messages per day that can be availed on any network. The bundled benefits, as mentioned, are valid for 21 days, while there is a plan validity of 180 days.

Upon exceeding the validity of the benefits, subscribers will be charged on the "per minute" basis, and there is a grace period of up to 165 days, as per the official listing. Further, the operator allows users to activate the new plan by sending an SMS "PLAN VOICE96" to 123.

Alongside its existence in Tamil Nadu, the Rs. 96 BSNL prepaid plan has been listed on the BSNL Chennai website.

Telecom Talk reported the launch of the Rs. 96 BSNL prepaid plan. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its presence from the BSNL state websites.

As mentioned, BSNL recently extended its Bumper Offer until October to provide 2.2GB additional daily data benefits with select prepaid plans. The telco also upgraded its Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 recharge plans recently to give 2GB data per day.