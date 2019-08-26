BSNL has reportedly introduced two new prepaid plans that offer massive 10GB of 4G data per day. The new prepaid plans are priced at Rs. 96 and Rs. 236, and come with 28 days and 84 days validity, respectively. BSNL is offering these new prepaid plans only in those places where it offers its 4G services. The new attractive plans have been introduced to lure more customers, and they offer only data benefits. BSNL recently also revised its Rs. 1,098 prepaid plan with 75 days validity.

Both new BSNL prepaid plans – priced at Rs. 96 and Rs. 236 - offer data benefit of 10GB per day. The Rs. 96 BSNL prepaid plan comes with 28 days of validity and the Rs. 235 BSNL prepaid plan comes with 84 days of validity. A total data benefit of 280GB is offered by BSNL STV 96 prepaid plan, and 840GB data benefit is offered by BSNL STV 236 prepaid plan.

As per Telecom Talk, BSNL is offering these new prepaid plans only in places where its 4G service is live. The areas that BSNL has listed with an active 4G network are in Maharashtra and include regions like Akola, Bhandara, Beed, Jalna, Osmanabad and other nearby regions.

There are no calling or other benefits bundled with these two prepaid plans, and the report states that the new STVs will be available for a limited time only. We could not spot these data plans on the company website.

As mentioned, BSNL also recently revised its Rs. 1,098 prepaid plan to offer unlimited voice calling (including Mumbai and Delhi circles), unlimited data but with a limit of 375GB for a validity of 75 days. After the limit is crossed, the subscriber can still avail BSNL data at a reduced speed of 40Kbps. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day, and PRBT services as well.