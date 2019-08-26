Technology News
loading

BSNL Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans With 10GB Daily 4G Data Launched: Report

The Rs. 96 BSNL prepaid plan offers 28 days of validity.

By | Updated: 26 August 2019 18:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans With 10GB Daily 4G Data Launched: Report

BSNL has launched two new prepaid plans for 4G customers

Highlights
  • These prepaid plans are reported to be active in 4G locations only
  • They offer no calling or other benefits
  • BSNL reportedly will offer them for a limited period only

BSNL has reportedly introduced two new prepaid plans that offer massive 10GB of 4G data per day. The new prepaid plans are priced at Rs. 96 and Rs. 236, and come with 28 days and 84 days validity, respectively. BSNL is offering these new prepaid plans only in those places where it offers its 4G services. The new attractive plans have been introduced to lure more customers, and they offer only data benefits. BSNL recently also revised its Rs. 1,098 prepaid plan with 75 days validity.

Both new BSNL prepaid plans – priced at Rs. 96 and Rs. 236 - offer data benefit of 10GB per day. The Rs. 96 BSNL prepaid plan comes with 28 days of validity and the Rs. 235 BSNL prepaid plan comes with 84 days of validity. A total data benefit of 280GB is offered by BSNL STV 96 prepaid plan, and 840GB data benefit is offered by BSNL STV 236 prepaid plan.

As per Telecom Talk, BSNL is offering these new prepaid plans only in places where its 4G service is live. The areas that BSNL has listed with an active 4G network are in Maharashtra and include regions like Akola, Bhandara, Beed, Jalna, Osmanabad and other nearby regions.

There are no calling or other benefits bundled with these two prepaid plans, and the report states that the new STVs will be available for a limited time only. We could not spot these data plans on the company website.

As mentioned, BSNL also recently revised its Rs. 1,098 prepaid plan to offer unlimited voice calling (including Mumbai and Delhi circles), unlimited data but with a limit of 375GB for a validity of 75 days. After the limit is crossed, the subscriber can still avail BSNL data at a reduced speed of 40Kbps. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day, and PRBT services as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Tencent Launches WeChat for Drivers
Honor Smartphones
BSNL Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans With 10GB Daily 4G Data Launched: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Activate and Use Jio Fiber's Free Landline Service
  2. Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale Kicks Off: What You Should Know
  3. Google Nest Hub Smart Display Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme 5 to Go on Sale for the First Time Tomorrow in India
  5. Motorola One Action Review
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  7. Mi A3 to Go on Sale Next in India on August 27 via Amazon, Mi.com
  8. Redmi Note 8 Teased to Pack 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC
  9. WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Update Adds Memoji Stickers Support
  10. Kit Harington Cast as Black Knight in Marvel’s The Eternals
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans With 10GB Daily 4G Data Launched: Report
  2. Elon Musk, Jack Ma to Talk at Artificial Intelligence Conference This Week
  3. Redmi Note 8 Teasers Confirm Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras With 48-Megapixel Primary Shooter
  4. Tencent Launches WeChat for Drivers
  5. DGCA Asks Indian Fliers Not to Carry Older 15-Inch MacBook Pro Laptops
  6. India Driving More Revenue per User for Social Media Firms, Research Firm Claims
  7. Mi Super Sale Brings Discounts, Other Offers for Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi A2, More Xiaomi Phones
  8. Lenovo Smart Clock, Lenovo Smart Display With Google Assistant Support Launched in India
  9. Indian Bug Hunter Finds Flaw in Instagram Again, Wins $10,000
  10. Realme 5 First Sale Set for Tomorrow via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.