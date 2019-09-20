Bharat State Sanchar Limited (BSNL) has reduced the price of its STV 899 prepaid plan for a limited time period. The plan is currently listed with a Rs. 100 discount, and is up for grabs for Rs. 799. This new BSNL prepaid plan price cut is only applicable till September 23, which means compatible users need to recharge in a few days, if they want to avail the benefit. Furthermore, this deal is only live in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle.

The BSNL website confirms that the STV 899 is now priced at Rs. 799 for a limited period, which means an effective price discount of Rs. 100. The prepaid plan offers unlimited Local/STD calls to any network, even in roaming (except Mumbai & Delhi), 1.5GB of daily data cap, 50 SMS per day benefits for a validity of 180 days. After the ceiling data limit is reached, the speed will be reduced to 40Kbps by BSNL. As mentioned, this price cut is applicable only till September 23, after the plan will be sold for Rs. 899 once again. To reiterate, this plan is only available in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh circle. This price cut was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Recently, BSNL reportedly also introduced two new prepaid plans, priced at Rs. 96 and Rs. 236. Both these plans come with 28 days and 84 days validity, and offer data benefit of 10GB per day. A total data benefit of 280GB is offered by BSNL STV 96 prepaid plan, and 840GB data benefit is offered by BSNL STV 236 prepaid plan. There are no calling or other benefits bundled with these two prepaid plans. BSNL is offering these new prepaid plans only in places where its 4G service is live. The areas that BSNL has listed with an active 4G network are in Maharashtra and include regions like Akola, Bhandara, Beed, Jalna, Osmanabad and other nearby regions.