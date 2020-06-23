Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • BSNL Rs. 777 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Availablity Extended Until September 20 in Select Circles

BSNL Rs. 777 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Availablity Extended Until September 20 in Select Circles

The extension provided by BSNL is applicable in circles including Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 June 2020 19:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Rs. 777 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Availablity Extended Until September 20 in Select Circles

BSNL initially brought the Rs. 777 Bharat Fiber broadband plan back in June 2018

Highlights
  • Rs. 777 BSNL broadband plan is available until June 24 in some circles
  • The availability is also valid until June 25 in some other BSNL circles
  • BSNL offers 500GB quota at up to 50Mbps speed through Rs. 777 plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the Rs. 777 Bharat Fiber broadband plan to September 20 in some circles. The Rs. 777 broadband plan, which is called the Fibro 500GB/ Month CUL, was reportedly available until the last week of June in several BSNL circles at the initial stage. However, the state-owned operator now seems to have increased its availability for some customers. The Rs. 777 BSNL broadband plan was initially introduced as a limited-period promotional offer back in June 2018 and was reintroduced by the operator in September 2019.

Rs. 777 BSNL Bharat Fiber broadband plan availability

As per the listing on the dedicated Bharat Fiber broadband tariffs portal, the extension of the BSNL Fibro 500GB broadband plan is applicable in circles including Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. This means that if you're in any of the eligible circles, you'll be able to get the Rs. 777 plan until September 20.

However, as reported by Telecom Talk, in circles including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab, the Rs. 777 BSNL Bharat Fiber plan is available until June 24. The operator is offering a availability of June 25 in circles including Andhra Pradesh Karnataka, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. This shows that there is some discrepancy in the validity of the Rs. 777 plan.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to BSNL for clarity on the change and will update this story when the operator responds.

Rs. 777 BSNL Bharat Fiber broadband plan benefits

In terms of benefits, the Rs. 777 BSNL broadband plan offers up to 50Mbps speed with a fair usage policy (FUP) limit of 500GB. It drops to 2Mbps upon exceeding the given FUP quota. The plan also includes unlimited data download, unlimited local and STD voice calls. Furthermore, it comes with a validity of 30 days.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, Rs 777 BSNL broadband plan, BSNL Bharat Fiber, Bharat Fiber
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch in July
OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord July Launch Confirmed, ‘Affordable Smartphone Line’ First in India, Europe

Related Stories

BSNL Rs. 777 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Availablity Extended Until September 20 in Select Circles
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  2. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  3. Indiabulls Has Been Reportedly Breached by CLOP Ransomware Operators
  4. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
  5. Boat Airdopes 511V2 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Listed for Sale Online, Could Launch Soon
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, 6,000mAh Battery Tipped
  8. Jio’s Rs. 222 Pack Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: Report
  9. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Here Are the Best Deals Today
  10. Flipkart Sale Brings Offers on Pixel 3a, iPhone XS, Galaxy S10 Lite, Others
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord July Launch Confirmed, ‘Affordable Smartphone Line’ First in India, Europe
  2. BSNL Rs. 777 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Availablity Extended Until September 20 in Select Circles
  3. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch in July
  4. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC to Launch on June 30, Company Reveals
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Next Sale on June 30 at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  6. Amazon to Launch $2 Billion Venture Capital Fund to Invest in Clean Energy: Report
  7. Motorola AmphisoundX 80W, 150W, 160W Home Theatre Systems Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 7,999
  8. TikTok Joins EU Code of Conduct on Disinformation
  9. US Tech Giants Criticise Trump's Decision to Suspend Work Visas
  10. China Punishes Live-Stream Apps for 'Vulgar' Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com