Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the Rs. 777 Bharat Fiber broadband plan to September 20 in some circles. The Rs. 777 broadband plan, which is called the Fibro 500GB/ Month CUL, was reportedly available until the last week of June in several BSNL circles at the initial stage. However, the state-owned operator now seems to have increased its availability for some customers. The Rs. 777 BSNL broadband plan was initially introduced as a limited-period promotional offer back in June 2018 and was reintroduced by the operator in September 2019.

Rs. 777 BSNL Bharat Fiber broadband plan availability

As per the listing on the dedicated Bharat Fiber broadband tariffs portal, the extension of the BSNL Fibro 500GB broadband plan is applicable in circles including Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. This means that if you're in any of the eligible circles, you'll be able to get the Rs. 777 plan until September 20.

However, as reported by Telecom Talk, in circles including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab, the Rs. 777 BSNL Bharat Fiber plan is available until June 24. The operator is offering a availability of June 25 in circles including Andhra Pradesh Karnataka, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. This shows that there is some discrepancy in the validity of the Rs. 777 plan.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to BSNL for clarity on the change and will update this story when the operator responds.

Rs. 777 BSNL Bharat Fiber broadband plan benefits

In terms of benefits, the Rs. 777 BSNL broadband plan offers up to 50Mbps speed with a fair usage policy (FUP) limit of 500GB. It drops to 2Mbps upon exceeding the given FUP quota. The plan also includes unlimited data download, unlimited local and STD voice calls. Furthermore, it comes with a validity of 30 days.

