Technology News
BSNL Rs. 666 Prepaid Recharge Revised to Offer 122 Days Validity, 1.5GB Daily Data Benefits, Unlimited Voice Calls

, 25 February 2019
BSNL Rs. 666 Prepaid Recharge Revised to Offer 122 Days Validity, 1.5GB Daily Data Benefits, Unlimited Voice Calls

Rs. 666 BSNL prepaid recharge plan currently offers 3.7GB daily data under the additional data offer

Highlights

  • Rs. 666 BSNL prepaid recharge is called 'Sixer 666'
  • The prepaid recharge plan was launched back in June 2017
  • Post the available quota, it offers unlimited data access at 40Kbps speed

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised the Rs. 666 prepaid recharge plan with unlimited voice calling benefits and 1.5GB data per day for 122 days. There are also 100 SMS messages per day throughout the given validity period. Previously, the same Rs. 666 BSNL prepaid recharge plan was provided with a validity of 129 days. The Rs. 666 prepaid recharge plan, dubbed the 'Sixer 666', was launched by the state-owned telecom operator following the Rs. 333 and Rs. 444 prepaid plans back in June 2017.

Among other benefits, the revised Rs. 666 BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited local and STD calls to any circle, except Delhi and Mumbai. It also offers 100 SMS messages per day. Further, there are 1.5GB daily data benefits.

The revised Rs. 666 prepaid recharge plan also comes as a part of BSNL's ongoing additional data offer that is valid until April 30. This extends the regular 1.5GB daily benefits to 3.7GB data per day. Post the available quota, customers get unlimited data access at 40Kbps speed.

As we mentioned, the Rs. 666 BSNL prepaid recharge plan was previously offering unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB daily data, and 100 SMS messages per day for 129 days. The telco, however, has now revised the Rs. 666 prepaid plan with the validity of 122 days instead of 129 days.

Notably, the Rs. 666 prepaid recharge plan was launched back in June 2017 as a Sixer 666 plan with a validity of 60 days. It had also originally offered 2GB daily data quota, though the limited reduced to 1.5GB per day last year.

BSNL's Andhra Pradesh and Calcutta sites have confirmed the revision in the Rs. 666 prepaid recharge plan. It was first reported by Telecom Talk.

Last week, BSNL revised the Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan with 10 days of additional validity over the original 54 days. The Rs. 349 recharge plan brings 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day throughout the validity.

Comments

BSNL Rs 666 prepaid recharge, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
BSNL Rs. 666 Prepaid Recharge Revised to Offer 122 Days Validity, 1.5GB Daily Data Benefits, Unlimited Voice Calls
