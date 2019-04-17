Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has updated its Rs. 666 prepaid recharge with a validity of 134 days. The Rs. 666 BSNL prepaid recharge plan was originally offering 129 days validity and it was revised with 122 days validity in February this year. Called the "BSNL Sixer 666", the recharge plan provides unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1.5GB data per day throughout the validity. BSNL is also giving additional 2.2GB data on a daily basis under its Bumper Offer until April 30. Alongside extending the validity of the Rs. 666 prepaid plan, the state-owned telco has apparently discontinued the long-validity carrying Rs. 999 and Rs. 2,099 recharge plans.

The updated Rs. 666 BSNL prepaid plan provides the same benefits that were earlier available with the plan, including unlimited local and STD calls to any circle, except Delhi and Mumbai, and 100 SMS messages per day. However, the validity of the benefits has been extended from the previous 122 days to 134 days. The total plan validity of the recharge is 180 days, however the benefits will only be valid for 134 days as earlier mentioned.

BSNL gives 1.5GB daily data benefits through the Rs. 666 prepaid recharge plan. However, the ongoing 'Bumper Offer', which was extended in January to April 30 and is designed to offer 2.2GB additional data, brings a total of 3.7GB data per day through the Rs. 666 pack.

BSNL is currently offering 3.7GB data per day for 134 days through its updated Rs. 666 prepaid recharge plan

Notably, the Rs. 666 BSNL recharge plan was originally launched back in June 2017.

Aside from updating the Rs. 666 prepaid recharge, BSNL has discontinued the Rs. 999 and Rs. 2,099 prepaid recharge plans. Both plans had 365 days of validity, though the Rs. 999 option was giving 3.2GB daily data benefits for 181 days.

The listings on BSNL's Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka websites have confirmed the changes. TelecomTalk first reported the development.