BSNL Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Unlimited Voice Calling Benefits for 180 Days Launched

, 11 March 2019
BSNL Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Unlimited Voice Calling Benefits for 180 Days Launched

BSNL's Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls for 180 days

Highlights

  • Rs. 599 BSNL plan is initially available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
  • The plan also comes with a validity extension benefit
  • It doesn't offer unlimited voice calls for calling in Mumbai and Delhi

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plan that brings unlimited voice calling benefits for 180 days. The new BSNL recharge plan is initially available in select circles. Also, it doesn't offer any high-speed data benefits. The unlimited voice calls through the Rs. 599 BSNL prepaid recharge are notably available for telecom network subscribers, except the ones in Mumbai and New Delhi. Recently, the state-owned telco discounted as many as five long-validity, data-only recharge plans in select circles. Those include the Rs. 549, Rs. 561, Rs. 2,798, Rs. 3,998, and Rs. 4,498 recharge plans.

As per the listing on BSNL's Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles, the Rs. 599 recharge plan brings unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to any network (except the ones in Mumbai and Delhi circles) for 180 days or six months. The plan comes with a validity extension benefit. This is essentially to help you extend the validity of your account by 180 days.

It is significant to note here that while the new BSNL recharge plan enables unlimited voice calls, it doesn't come with any data benefits. It is also worth mentioning that the new plan currently exists only in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles.

Telecom Talk first reported the Rs. 599 BSNL prepaid recharge plan. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its existence through BSNL websites.

Late last month, BSNL discontinued five of its long-validity, data-only prepaid recharge plans in select circles. Those include Rs. 549 and Rs. 561 recharge plans that offered 2GB and 1GB data benefits along with 60 days and 80 days validity, respectively. The operator also scrapped the Rs. 2,798, Rs. 3,998, and Rs. 4,498 recharge plans that all had 365 days validity.

Further reading: Rs 599 BSNL Prepaid Plan, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
BSNL Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Unlimited Voice Calling Benefits for 180 Days Launched
