BSNL Discontinues 5 Long-Validity, Data-Only Prepaid Recharge Plans in Select Circles

, 28 February 2019
The reported data-only BSNL prepaid recharge plans are available in some circles

Highlights

  • BSNL is said to have discontinued Rs. 549 and Rs. 561 recharge plans
  • Rs. 2,798, Rs. 3,998, and Rs. 4498 are also said to be terminated
  • The plans are still being provided in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh circles

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly discontinued five long-validity data-only prepaid recharge plans. The new development comes just days after BSNL revised its Rs. 666 and Rs. 349 recharge plans. Amongst the terminated options, the Rs. 549 BSNL prepaid recharge plan is said to be the cheapest option. It comes with 2GB daily data benefits along with free PRBT (personalised ring back tone) for 69 days. There is also the top-end Rs. 4,498 recharge option that was designed to offer as much as 2GB data per day along with 365 days validity.

According to a report by Telecom Talk, BSNL has discontinued the Rs. 549, Rs. 561, Rs. 2,798, Rs. 3,998, and Rs. 4,498 data-only prepaid recharge plans. Gadgets 360 was able to verify that the discontinuation is limited to select circles and the reported plans were still available in circles such as Punjab and Andhra Pradesh at the time of filing the story. An email query to BSNL didn't elicit a response until the time of publishing the copy.

While the Rs. 549 BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB daily data benefits along with PRBT for 60 days, the Rs. 561 recharge comes with 1GB data per day and PRBT access for 80 days. The state-owned telecom operator also has the Rs. 2,798 recharge plan that provides 1GB data per day for 365 days. Furthermore, the Rs. 3,998 and Rs. 4,498 recharge plans come with 1.5GB and 2GB daily data benefits along with 365 days validity.

As we mentioned, BSNL earlier this month revised the Rs. 666 prepaid recharge plan to offer unlimited voice calling benefits and 1.5GB data per day for 122 days. The same recharge option was originally giving identical benefits for 129 days. The telco also recently upgraded the Rs. 349 prepaid recharge to give 1GB daily data and unlimited voice calls for 64 days instead of the previous 54 days.

Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
