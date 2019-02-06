BSNL Rs. 525, Rs. 725 Postpaid Plans Revised to Offer More Data Benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been on a catalogue revising spree in a bid to attract new subscribers and combat tough competition from Airtel, Vodafone, and Jio. The state-owned telecom operator has now revised its Rs. 525 and Rs. 725 postpaid plans to offer more data benefits. The Rs. 525 postpaid plan offers now offers 40GB of data every month, while the Rs. 725 postpaid plan now offers 50GB of data benefit every month. To recall, the Kolkata circle gets 80GB of data benefit on the Rs. 525 postpaid plan since October last year.

BSNL's revised Rs. 525 postpaid plan now offers 40GB of data benefit per month, along with unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit, 100 SMS messages per day, and one year of Amazon Prime membership for free. The Rs. 525 plan used to earlier offer only 15GB of data per month. BSNL is not offering the data rollover facility on these two plans. Kolkata users, whose Rs. 525 postpaid plan was revised a bit earlier, get 80GB of monthly data benefit with 200GB of data rollover facility as well.

Coming to the revised Rs. 725 BSNL postpaid plan, it now offers 50GB of data benefit, voice calling without any FUP limit, 100 SMS messages per day, and one year of Amazon Prime membership for free. This plan also does not support data rollover option. Once the FUP on the data benefit is reached, BSNL will reduce the speed to 40Kbps. TelecomTalk was the first to spot the revision of the two plans.

While BSNL's revision is a welcome change, Vodafone and Airtel both are offering better postpaid packages at better prices. Vodafone has a Rs. 499 monthly postpaid plan that offers 75GB of data benefit, unlimited calling, 100 SMS messages per day, and Amazon Prime membership for free. Airtel also has a similar priced postpaid plan that offers the same benefit with additional services like 500GB data rollover facility, Wynk TV subscription, and access to its library of Live TV and Movies, and Handset Damage Protection.