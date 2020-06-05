Technology News
BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan With Up to 40Mbps Speeds

The extension of BSNL Bharat Fiber plan ‘300GB Plan CS337’is applicable for select circles including West Bengal, Kolkata, and Sikkim.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 June 2020 11:12 IST
BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan With Up to 40Mbps Speeds

BSNL Rs. 499 plan offers high speed data with a cap of 300GB per month

Highlights
  • BSNL reduces the speed after data ceiling limit to 1Mbps
  • BSNL Rs. 499 plan in Rajasthan is valid until September 2
  • BSNL Rs. 499 Bhara Fiber Plan comes with unlimited calling benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the availability of its Rs. 499 broadband plan that offers up to 40Mbps speeds. The availability of the plan has extended in a few circles in India including Kolkata and Sikkim. The state-owned telecom operator has named the FTTH broadband plan ‘300GB Plan CS337'. This BSNL plan was launched on a promotional basis, and was expected to expire on June 10. However the availability of the plan has now been extended to September.

BSNL has updated its website to confirm that the BSNL ‘300GB Plan CS337' broadband plan availability has been extended till September 9. The extension is applicable for select circles including West Bengal, Kolkata, and Sikkim. A similar plan with a slightly tweaked name — ‘300GB CS337 CUL MONTHLY' — is listed in the Rajasthan circle and this plan's availability has been extended to September 2. The BSNL ‘300GB Plan CS337'broadband plan and the BSNL ‘300GB CS337 CUL MONTHLY' broadband plan offer the same benefits. The plans offer up to 40Mbps speeds till 300GB data, after which the speeds go down to 1Mbps. The monthly plan comes with unlimited data download and unlimited local + STD calls to any network. The extended availability was first spotted by TelecomTalk. If you take an annual subscription of this plan, then BSNL subscribers get one month of additional subscription free.

The telco recently extended its “Work@Home” promotional broadband plan for landline customers until June 20. The plan was launched in March and is available exclusively for BSNL landline customers who don't have a BSNL broadband connection. The plan was launched for only one month, but BSNL has now extended the free service with an aim to encourage work from home in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. BSNL landline customers can avail the promotional broadband plan by dialling toll-free number 1800-345-1504. There are no installation charges or security deposits asked for, but the customers needs to own a modem or customer premise equipment (CPE) to avail the broadband service for free.

BSNL is offering Internet connectivity with up to 10Mbps of download speed to customers availing the promotional broadband plan. The bundled download speed is valid with 5GB data allocation. Once exceeded the given limit, the speed drops to up to 1Mbps, as per the official details. Customers getting the broadband plan are also applicable to avail one email ID along with 1GB storage. It is applicable on a pan-India basis, except the Andaman and Nicobar circle.

Comments

Further reading: BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL Broadband Plan, BSNL Rs 499 Plan
