State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly revised two of its prepaid STVs to offer more data to its subscribers. The Rs. 47 and Rs. 198 prepaid plan appear to have been revised by the telecom operator,to compete better with competition from Jio, Airtel, and others. The Rs. 198 prepaid recharge in particular, offers double the data after revision and double the validity as well. BSNL recently extended its Bumper Offer of offering additional 2.21GB of data on several prepaid plans till June 30.

Starting off with the STV Rs. 198 BSNL prepaid plan, it now offers 2GB of data per day for a validity of 54 days, reports Telecom Talk. It used to earlier offer 1.5GB of data per day for a validity of 28 days. BSNL has revised the plan to offer nearly double the validity, and offer more than twice the amount of data. Earlier the recharge plan used to offer 42GB of total data in the validity period, but it now offers 108GB of data to its subscribers.

Separately, BSNL has also reportedly revised its Rs. 47 prepaid plan to now offer 1GB of data, and unlimited local and STD calls for a validity of 9 days. The plan used to earlier not offer any data benefits, but only come with unlimited local and STD calling in all circles except Mumbai and Delhi. The plan used to earlier offer 11 days of validity as well. With the reported revision, BSNL has added a data benefit and reduced the validity by two days.

As mentioned, BSNL has again extended the deadline for Bumper Offer benefits for prepaid subscribers to June 30. The Bumper Offer gives select prepaid pack users additional 2.21GB of per day data. In January, this offer was extended till April 30, and now the offer has further been extended till June 30. BSNL has updated its prepaid plans to confirm this extension, and the packs that will get the additional data benefit range from Rs. 186 to Rs. 1,699.