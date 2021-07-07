BSNL has launched a new Rs. 447 prepaid plan in India. This plan comes with 60 days of validity and 100GB of bundled data. This plan comes with total data benefit and doesn't have any daily data limit. Similar plans have been introduced by Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea as well. BSNL may have introduced this total data plan to combat competition from other telecom operators. Separately, BSNL also announced revisions in the STV 247 and STV 1,999 prepaid plans as well.

Beginning with the new STV 447 plan, BSNL Chennai has taken to Twitter to announce the arrival of the new prepaid plan in India. It comes with 100GB total data without restrictions of a daily cap. After the total data is over, BSNL will offer unlimited data at a throttled speed on 80Kbps. It also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day benefits. The subscribers also get BSNL Tunes and EROS NOW subscription with the plan. The validity of this plan is 60 days and it can be activated through CTOPUP and web portal.

Alongside, BSNL has also revised is Rs. 247 special tariff voucher, which now offers 50GB total data (throttled data @80Kbps after cap is reached), unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and BSNL Tunes and EROS Now subscription for a validity of 30 days. Earlier, this plan offer 3GB per day daily data.

Similarly, the Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan has also been revised to offer 500GB high speed total data (100GB extra for users who recharge in first 90 days), unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS messages per day, free PRBT and unlimited song change option, Lokdhun access for 60 days, and one year EROS NOW subscription. This plan comes with a validity of 365 days. Earlier, it capped high-speed data at 2GB per day.

The new BSNL Rs. 447 plan competes with Vi's similar priced plan that offers the exact same benefits, in addition to free access to Vi Movies and TV. Jio offers the same benefits at the same price as well. The Rs. 447 Jio prepaid plan also bundles free access to the Jio suite of apps that include JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Airtel, on the other hand, has a Rs. 456 prepaid plan with the same benefits. Airtel additionally offers 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition as well as access to Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk Music. There's free Hello Tunes access, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, and free access to online courses offered by Shaw Academy as well.