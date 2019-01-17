NDTV Gadgets360.com

BSNL Rs. 399 Recharge Offers 3.21GB Daily Data for 74 Days to Counter Jio

, 17 January 2019
BSNL Rs. 399 Recharge Offers 3.21GB Daily Data for 74 Days to Counter Jio

BSNL Rs. 399 prepaid pack's additional 2.21GB data benefits are valid until January 31

  • BSNL offers a total of 237.54GB data with Rs. 399 recharge
  • The Rs. 399 BSNL prepaid recharge also includes unlimited voice calling
  • It comes bundled with free PRBT access

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is now offering as much as 3.21GB of daily data benefits with its Rs. 399 prepaid recharge. The updated prepaid pack rivals the Rs. 349 recharge offered by Reliance Jio that comes with 1.5GB data per day for 70 days. The Rs. 399 BSNL recharge was originally introduced in August last year with benefits such as unlimited voice calls and free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT). The recharge comes with a validity of 74 days, which means the recharge offers a total of 237.54GB of data to the consumers.

As per the listings on BSNL sites for various circles, the Rs. 399 recharge comes with 3.21GB of data per day. This is 2.21GB more than the regular 1GB daily data benefits. Also, the additional offering makes a total of 237.54GB data benefit bundled with the Rs. 399 recharge for the entire 74-day validity.

Post the 3.21GB limit, the official listings show that the data speed will be reduced to 80Kbps in most of the eligible telecom circles.

Apart from the additional data, the Rs. 399 BSNL recharge offers unlimited voice calling as well as 100 SMS messages per day. The recharge option also comes with free PRBT access, similar to other STV (Special Tariff Voucher) offerings by the telco.

The unlimited voice calling benefits under the Rs. 399 recharge are valid even for making calls in Delhi and Mumbai. This is unlike other STVs by BSNL.

It is worth noting here that while the Rs. 399 recharge was launched back in August last year under BSNL's 'Rakhi offer' for prepaid subscribers, the additional 2.21GB data benefits are valid until January 31.

Folks at Telecom Talk first spotted the new offer on the Rs. 399 BSNL recharge.

Folks at Telecom Talk first spotted the new offer on the Rs. 399 BSNL recharge.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Rs 399 Recharge
BSNL Rs. 399 Recharge Offers 3.21GB Daily Data for 74 Days to Counter Jio
