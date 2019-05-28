Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • New BSNL Prepaid Recharge of Rs. 389 Introduced for Foreigners, Includes Unlimited Calling

New BSNL Prepaid Recharge of Rs. 389 Introduced for Foreigners, Includes Unlimited Calling

The high-speed data allowance of the new prepaid plan is 1GB per day.

By | Updated: 28 May 2019 18:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
New BSNL Prepaid Recharge of Rs. 389 Introduced for Foreigners, Includes Unlimited Calling

Users can also send 100 SMS per day with BSNL’s new prepaid recharge

Highlights
  • BSNL’s Rs. 389 prepaid plan is only live in two circles
  • There is no word on wider availability across the country
  • BSNL recently revised the Rs. 47 and Rs. 198 prepaid plans

BSNL has introduced a new recharge plan targeted at foreigners or domestic users looking to purchase a short-term mobile connection. Priced at Rs. 389, the new prepaid plan from BSNL offers bundled voice, data, and SMS benefits, and comes with a validity of 30 days. The Rs. 389 BSNL prepaid recharge is now live for interested customers and is available only in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles right now. It is important to note here that the state-owned telecom operator's new prepaid plan for foreigners and short term mobile connection customers does not allow service migration.

BSNL Rs. 389 prepaid recharge plan and its benefits

Talking about the benefits, BSNL's new Rs. 389 plan offers unlimited calling with a validity of 30 days. Roaming calls will be charged according to BSNL's standard ‘Per Minute Plan'. The unlimited calling will be accompanied by a 1GB of daily high-speed data. Once the daily data limit has been consumed, the data speed will be reduced to 40 kbps without any restrictions on further usage.

BSNL's latest prepaid plan for foreigners and short-term mobile connection customers will also let subscribers send 100 SMS per day. As mentioned above, the Rs. 389 prepaid plan is only available in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles. However, there is no word if, or when, it will be expanded to other circles across the country. The introduction of BSNL's Rs. 389 prepaid plan was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

In its bid to take on the competition, BSNL revised the Rs. 47 and Rs. 198 prepaid recharges earlier this month to extend more benefits to subscribers. Talking about the Rs. 198 prepaid recharge, BSNL bumped up the daily data allowance from 1.5GB to 2GB, and also increased the validity from 28 days to 54 days. As for the revised Rs. 47 plan, it now offers 1GB of daily data with unlimited local and STD calls for a span of 9 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Rs. 389 Plan, STV 389 Prepaid
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
This Indian App Has a Magical New Feature That Every Singer Will Love
Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Begins June 1: Offers on Laptops, Headphones, Mobile Accessories, and More
Honor Smartphones
New BSNL Prepaid Recharge of Rs. 389 Introduced for Foreigners, Includes Unlimited Calling
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. This Is the ‘World's Most Dangerous Laptop’, on Sale for $1.2 Million
  2. Flipkart Kicks Off a New Sale With Offers on Popular Mobile Phones
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno Flagship Phones Launched in India
  5. Airtel 4G Hotspot Now Available With Prepaid, Postpaid Plan Options
  6. iPhone Price in India 4th Highest in the World, Claims Report
  7. Moto Z4 Goes on Sale via Amazon Ahead of Formal Launch
  8. RedmiBook 14 Debuts With Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors
  9. MarQ by Flipkart 43SAFHD Android TV Review
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 Update Improves Camera Modes, Rotation Stability, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.