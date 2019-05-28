BSNL has introduced a new recharge plan targeted at foreigners or domestic users looking to purchase a short-term mobile connection. Priced at Rs. 389, the new prepaid plan from BSNL offers bundled voice, data, and SMS benefits, and comes with a validity of 30 days. The Rs. 389 BSNL prepaid recharge is now live for interested customers and is available only in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles right now. It is important to note here that the state-owned telecom operator's new prepaid plan for foreigners and short term mobile connection customers does not allow service migration.

BSNL Rs. 389 prepaid recharge plan and its benefits

Talking about the benefits, BSNL's new Rs. 389 plan offers unlimited calling with a validity of 30 days. Roaming calls will be charged according to BSNL's standard ‘Per Minute Plan'. The unlimited calling will be accompanied by a 1GB of daily high-speed data. Once the daily data limit has been consumed, the data speed will be reduced to 40 kbps without any restrictions on further usage.

BSNL's latest prepaid plan for foreigners and short-term mobile connection customers will also let subscribers send 100 SMS per day. As mentioned above, the Rs. 389 prepaid plan is only available in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles. However, there is no word if, or when, it will be expanded to other circles across the country. The introduction of BSNL's Rs. 389 prepaid plan was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

In its bid to take on the competition, BSNL revised the Rs. 47 and Rs. 198 prepaid recharges earlier this month to extend more benefits to subscribers. Talking about the Rs. 198 prepaid recharge, BSNL bumped up the daily data allowance from 1.5GB to 2GB, and also increased the validity from 28 days to 54 days. As for the revised Rs. 47 plan, it now offers 1GB of daily data with unlimited local and STD calls for a span of 9 days.