BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Revised to Offer Up to 25 Times More Data

By | Updated: 24 April 2019 13:29 IST
BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Revised to Offer Up to 25 Times More Data

BSNL has revised three prepaid packs

Highlights

BSNL’s Rs. 35 prepaid pack now offers 5GB data for 5 days

BSNL’s Rs. 53 prepaid pack now offers 8GB data for 14 days

The Rs. 395 pack offers unlimited calls, 2GB data per day

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly revised its Rs. 35, Rs. 53, and Rs. 395 prepaid packs to offer more data. The least priced plan now offers as much as 5GB of data, the Rs. 53 pack offers 8GB of data, and the Rs. 395 pack now offers 2GB per day for 71 days. Earlier, the Rs. 35 and Rs. 53 prepaid packs used to offer 200MB and 250MB of data, which means that BSNL has revised its plans to offer up to 25 times more data than before. The state-run telco has made this decision to compete better with giants like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone.

The BSNL Rs. 35 revised prepaid pack now offers 5GB of data to its subscribers for a validity of 5 days. Earlier, the pack used to offer only 200MB data for five days, which means that BSNL has increased the data benefit by 25 times. Similarly, the BSNL Rs. 53 revised prepaid recharge now offers 8GB of data for a validity of 14 days. Earlier, this pack used to offer only 250MB of data for a validity of 21 days.

Lastly, the BSNL Rs. 395 revised prepaid recharge offers unlimited calls even on roaming (except Mumbai and Delhi circles), and 2GB data benefit per day for a validity of 71 days. This plan used to offer 2GB per day data benefit to its subscribers, but the free calling was restricted to 3,000 minutes on net voice calls and 1,800 minutes off-net voice calls. The FUP on calling has been removed in the newly revised plan.

This revised plan will compete with Jio's Rs. 399 prepaid pack that offers unlimited calls, 1.5GB per day, and free subscription of Jio apps, for a validity of 84 days. These plans were all reported first by Telecom Talk.

BSNL
Redmi Note 6 Pro
BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Revised to Offer Up to 25 Times More Data
