BSNL Rs. 349 Prepaid Recharge Revised to Offer 1GB Daily Data Benefits, Unlimited Voice Calls for 64 Days

22 February 2019
BSNL is even offering 3.2GB daily data through the revised Rs. 349 recharge plan for a limited period

Highlights

  • BSNL's Calcutta and UP East websites have confirmed the new plan
  • Revised Rs. 349 BSNL recharge plan also offers 100 SMS per day
  • BSNL was previously offering Rs. 349 plan with 54 days validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised the Rs. 349 prepaid recharge to offer unlimited voice calls and 1GB data per day for 64 days. The Rs. 349 recharge also offers 100 SMS messages per day throughout the validity. Previously, the Rs. 349 BSNL recharge plan was offering unlimited voice calling benefits and 1GB data per day for 54 days. The addition of 10 days in the validity of the recharge plan is aimed to give a tough competition to the likes of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

The listings on BSNL's Calcutta and UP East websites confirm the launch of the revised Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan with 1GB data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 64 days. The listings also show that the updated plan offers additional 2.2GB data per day until April 30. Furthermore, post the available quota, subscribers will receive unlimited data access at 40Kbps speeds.

With the latest change, BSNL is offering as much as 204.8GB of data through the Rs. 349 recharge plan. The state-owned operator, as we mentioned, was previously offering 1GB daily data benefits and unlimited voice calls under the Rs. 349 plan for 54 days.

Unlike the revised Rs. 349 BSNL prepaid recharge plan, Reliance Jio offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day for 70 days through its Rs. 349 recharge plan. Airtel also has its Rs. 349 recharge to offer identical voice calling and SMS benefits alongside 3GB data per day for 28 days.

Telecom Talk first reported the revised Rs. 349 BSNL recharge plan. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the revision through BSNL's Calcutta and UP East websites.

Further reading: Rs 349 BSNL recharge plan, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
