Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is adding three new broadband plans to its bouquet to offer as much as 3GB daily data benefits with up to 8Mbps speed. While the Rs. 349 and Rs. 399 broadband plans give 2GB data per day along with an FUP limit of 1Mbps, there is also the Rs. 499 plan that comes with 3GB data per day. The new BSNL broadband plans are set to arrive on a pan-India basis, except the Andaman and Nicobar (A&N) circle, from July 1. The latest move from the state-own telco comes just days after it announced bundling of Hotstar Premium subscription with its Superstar 300 broadband plan.

In the list of new BSNL broadband offerings, the Rs. 349 plan comes as the cheapest option. The plan, called 2GB BSNL CUL, brings a quota of 2GB daily data at up to 8Mbps speed. After crossing the limit, the telco will not charge any additional amount, though it will reduce the speed to up to 1Mbps.

The Rs. 349 broadband plan also includes unlimited voice calling benefits to BSNL network in the country. On other networks, customers can make unlimited calls between 10:30pm and 6am and all Sundays. There is also a bundling worth Rs. 600 for making voice calls to other networks within the country beyond the given limit and Sundays.

For extensive voice calling requirements, BSNL has the Rs. 399 broadband plan called 2GB CUL. The plan offers up to 8Mbps speed until 2GB per day and up to 1Mbps beyond the 2GB quota just as the Rs. 349 offering. However, it additionally includes unlimited free calling benefits to any network within the country.

BSNL has also included the Rs. 499 broadband plan that is known as 3GB CUL. The plan offers 3GB data per day at up to 8Mbps speed and has 1Mbps FUP limit post the 3GB data quota. Similar to the Rs. 399 plan, the Rs. 499 broadband plan also offers unlimited voice calling benefits to any network within the country.

BSNL is all set to bring its Rs. 349, 399, and 499 broadband plans

All the new broadband plans bring one free email ID along with 1GB space. Furthermore, there is a minimum hire period of one month.

BSNL has listed the three new broadband plans officially on its website alongside confirming their availability starting July 1.

Telecom Talk first spotted the plans. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify their existence through the official listing.

As we mentioned, BSNL just recently brought Hotstar Premium subscription with its Superstar 300 broadband plan. The plan is priced at Rs. 749 and offers 300GB of data at up to 50Mbps per month.