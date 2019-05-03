Technology News

BSNL Removes Rs. 333, Rs. 444, and Other Prepaid Recharge Plans in Multiple Regions

The other three BSNL prepaid plans that are no longer available are the Rs. 339, Rs. 379, and Rs. 392 options.

Updated: 3 May 2019 18:26 IST
BSNL's Kolkata website has confirmed the departure of the Rs. 333 and Rs. 444 prepaid recharge plans

Highlights
  • BSNL had launched Rs. 333 and Rs. 444 recharge plans in 2017
  • All the plans that have been removed offered on-networking voice calling
  • BSNL also offered Eros Now subscription

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has removed the Rs. 333 and Rs. 444 prepaid recharge plans from its bouquet. Both recharge plans were notably launched back in 2017 -- in line with the Rs. 666 prepaid recharge plan dubbed the 'Sixer 666'. Alongside the popular Rs. 333 and Rs. 444 recharge plans, the state-owned telecom operator is found to have eliminated three other prepaid recharge options -- Rs. 339, Rs. 379, and Rs. 392. The new development comes just days after BSNL extended its 'Bumper Offer' to offer an additional Rs. 2.21GB data per day until June 30.

According to the listing on BSNL's Kolkata website, the Rs. 333 and Rs. 444 are no longer available in the circle. While the Rs. 333 was offering 3GB data per day alongside unlimited on-network voice calling benefits and Eros Now subscription for 45 days, the Rs. 444 recharge was giving as much as 4GB daily data along with on-network voice call support and Eros Now subscription for 60 days.

In addition to the Kolkata site, the Rs. 333 and Rs. 444 prepaid recharge plans are not available on other BSNL sites. BSNL has also apparently removed the Rs. 339, Rs. 379, and Rs. 392 prepaid recharge plans.

The Rs. 339 BSNL recharge plan was offering 3GB daily data, free STD calls to other networks for up to 30 minutes per day, and 26 days of validity. The Rs. 379 recharge plan, on the other hand, was providing 4GB data per day, on-network unlimited voice calls, 30 minutes calling benefits per day for other networks, and 30 days validity. However, the Rs. 392 BSNL recharge was giving 3GB data per day, Eros Now subscription, and BSNL gaming offer for 56 days.

Telecom Talk first reported the removal of the five BSNL recharge plans. However, as mentioned, we were able to verify their elimination through the BSNL sites as well.

The reason behind the removal hasn't been defined officially. However, it is believed to be the fact that all the five recharge plans come with on-network voice calling benefits over unlimited voice call offering that has become quite common nowadays.

Earlier this week, BSNL extended the deadline for the Bumper Offer until June 30. The offer was extended until April 30 in January, though it was originally announced back in September last year. It is designed to offer additional 2.21GB daily data benefits for prepaid subscribers picking up the Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, Rs. 999, or Rs. 1,699 recharge plans.

Comments

Further reading: BSNL Rs. 333 Recharge, BSNL Rs. 444 Recharge, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Redmi Note 6 Pro
