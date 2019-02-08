Technology News

BSNL Rs. 319 Voice Calling Recharge Validity Reduced to 84 Days

, 08 February 2019
BSNL reduces the validity of its Rs. 319 voice-only plan

Highlights

  • BSNL used to offer 90 days validity on its Rs. 319 plan
  • It has reduced the validity to 84 days
  • BSNL also reduced validity of Rs. 99 plan to 24 days

BSNL unveiled its voice-only Rs. 99 and Rs. 319 prepaid plans last year and they both offered 26 days and 90 days validity. Just last month, the state-owned telco reduced the price of the prepaid pack to 24 days, and now the Rs. 319 recharge has reportedly also received a validity cut. The Rs. 319 prepaid plan is now said to offer only 84 days validity, instead of the earlier 90 days. This comes just after BSNL's recent move to revise its Rs. 525 and Rs. 725 postpaid plans to offer more data benefit to its customers.

The BSNL Rs. 319 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls nationwide and roaming, except in Mumbai and Delhi circles. The Rs. 319 pack now reportedly comes with 84 days of validity, instead of 90 days validity. Telecom Talk was the first to spot this change.

As mentioned, the Rs. 99 pack was also revised last month to reduce validity to 24 days. This recharge also offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network in their home region or under national roaming, except Delhi and Mumbai. The pack also includes free access to PRBT (personalised ring back tone).

Alongside the revised Rs. 99 recharge, BSNL also reportedly increased the SIM replacement cost from the original Rs. 10 to Rs. 100. The new change is applicable with effect from January 21. It is also said that the operator is offering a 4G SIM card in some regions at a charge of Rs. 19.

Separately, BSNL has also extended its widely popular 'Bumper Offer' that was originally launched back in September last year. The offer is designed to offer prepaid users 2.2GB additional data per day. It is valid for BSNL recharge plans ranging from Rs. 186 to Rs. 2,099. The Bumper Offer has been extended from the previous deadline of January 31 to April 30.

BSNL Rs. 319 Voice Calling Recharge Validity Reduced to 84 Days
