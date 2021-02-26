Technology News
loading
BSNL Introduces Rs. 299, Rs. 399, Rs. 555 Broadband Plans With 10Mbps Speeds; to Go Live From March 1: Report

BSNL offers 200GB data with the Rs. 399 plan that requires users to pay a security deposit of Rs. 500.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 February 2021 13:18 IST
BSNL website has not been updated with the new plans yet

Highlights
  • BSNL offers 100GB data with its Rs. 299 plan
  • The ISP is offering Rs. 555 plan with 500GB high speed data
  • The new BSNL plans will go live from March 1

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced three new DSL broadband plans, as per a report. The plans include Rs. 299, Rs. 399, and Rs. 555 options, all of which come with 10Mbps speed and will be rolled out starting March 1. Since there are DSL broadband plans, they offer slower speeds compared to BSNL's Bharat Fiber plans. They come with FUP limits of 100GB, 200GB, and 500GB, respectively, after which users can continue to browse the Web at much lower speeds.

As per a report by TelecomTalk, the Rs. 299 broadband plan from BSNL is called 100GB CUL and as the name suggests, it offers 100GB of high speed data at 10Mbps. After exhausting 100GB data, the speed drops down to 2Mbps. The report states that this plan is available only for six months, after which users will be migrated to the Rs. 399 plan. It is reportedly available in all circles except Andaman and Nicobar.

Dubbed 200GB CUL, the new Rs. 399 plan offers 200GB high speed data at 10Mbps and after the FUP limit is reached, the speed will drop down to 2Mbps. Lastly, the new Rs. 555 DSL broadband plan comes with 500GB of data at 10Mbps speed that will drop to 2Mbps after limit is reached.

All three plans come with unlimited calling benefits and users will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 500 for the Rs. 299 and Rs. 399 plans. The report adds that the Rs. 299 and Rs. 555 DSL broadband plans can be availed by new and existing users. Additionally, BSNL is offering some of its plans for 5.5 months, 10.5 months, 20.5 months, and 30.5 months. As mentioned earlier, the three plans will go live from March 1.

Comments

Further reading: BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL Broadband Plans
Vineet Washington
