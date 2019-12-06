Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised two of its low-value prepaid plans. The prepaid plans in question, namely the Rs. 29 and Rs. 47 BSNL prepaid plans, were originally designed to offer as much as nine days of validity. However, the state-owned operator has now reduced the validity of both plans. BSNL has also reportedly withdrawn the Rs. 7, Rs. 9, and Rs. 192 prepaid plans from some of its circles. The latest revision comes just days after competing telcos including Airtel and Reliance Jio hiked their prepaid tariff plans.

According to the listing available on the BSNL Haryana website, the Rs. 29 BSNL prepaid plan has been revised with reduced validity from seven days to five days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB data, and 300 SMS messages.

The Rs. 47 BSNL prepaid plan has also been updated with seven days of validity. The plan was previously valid for nine days. However, the benefits are in line with what was provided in the past. There are unlimited voice calls (with a ceiling of 250 minutes a day) and 1GB of data allocation.

BSNL has also withdrawn the Rs. 7, Rs. 9, and Rs. 192 prepaid plans, reports Telecom Talk. The Rs. 7 BSNL prepaid plan used to provide 1GB data for a day, while the Rs. 9 plan provided unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for one day. In contrast, the Rs. 192 plan offered benefits similar to the Rs. 187 prepaid plan along with free Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT).

We weren't able to independently verify the withdrawal of the said prepaid plans by BSNL. Sites such as the BSNL Calcutta still lists the Rs. 192 prepaid plan. Nevertheless, the operator has already updated its major listings to reflect the changes.

The updates from BSNL come following the revision made by Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio in their prepaid plans. The state-owned telco is also speculated to soon revise its prepaid plans.