The new BSNL Combo STV 269 has been made available across India for a price of Rs. 269. It offers 2,600 minutes talk time, 260 SMS messages, 2.6GB of data, for a validity of 26 days. This prepaid pack has been curated especially to commemorate the occasion of January 26, i.e., Republic Day. As mentioned, the plan is available in an open market manner from January 26 to January 31 only.

This comes just days after BSNL has revised its Rs. 99 recharge that is designed specifically offer unlimited voice calling benefits to prepaid subscribers It is now offering 24 days of validity, instead of 26 days.

It also recently introduced a new BSNL Rs. 899 pack that offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls (except Mumbai and Delhi circles), and 50 SMS messages per day for a validity of 180 days.

BSNL has reportedly also increased the SIM replacement charges for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers to Rs. 100. It also launched its Bharat Fiber broadband service recently to counter Reliance's Jio GigaFiber. The operator also recently brought its yearly prepaid recharge options to take on the competition.