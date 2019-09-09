Technology News
BSNL Brings Rs. 234 Prepaid Plan, Additional Data Offer to Celebrate Onam

Rs. 234 BSNL prepaid plan brings 250 minutes of daily voice calls for 30 days.

Updated: 9 September 2019 17:15 IST
BSNL Brings Rs. 234 Prepaid Plan, Additional Data Offer to Celebrate Onam

BSNL is offering 15GB additional data benefits on select prepaid plans

Highlights
  • BSNL has launched the "Onam Smart Plan" in Kerala
  • The new prepaid plan offers 90GB data
  • BSNL has also launched additional data benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is celebrating this Onam with its subscribers in the Kerala circle by offering a Rs. 234 prepaid plan. Called the "Onam Smart Plan", the latest BSNL prepaid plan offers 90GB data without any daily FUP limit for 30 days. The recharge plan also includes 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. Alongside the Rs. 234 BSNL prepaid plan, the state-owned telco has brought an "extra data offer" that is designed to provide as much as 15GB additional data benefits on select prepaid plans.

According to the listing on the BSNL Kerala site, the Rs. 234 prepaid recharge plan brings 250 minutes of daily voice calls to networks across all telecom circles, including Delhi and Mumbai. Further, there are 100 SMS messages on a daily basis and a total of 90GB data.

The listing confirms that the Rs. 234 BSNL prepaid plan carries a validity of 30 days. BSNL customers in the Kerala circle can activate the latest plan by sending PLAN<space>SMART to 123 or by dialling *444*234#.

In addition to the Onam special plan, BSNL is offering 9GB to 15GB of additional data during Onam, as specified on the BSNL website. The additional data is available on prepaid plans of Rs. 186, Rs. 446, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, Rs. 1,699. Further, it can be availed through special tariff vouchers (STVs) of Rs. 187, Rs. 349, Rs. 399, and Rs. 429.

The additional data offer is valid until September 15. Moreover, DreamDTH first reported the data offer as well as the Onam special prepaid recharge plan.

