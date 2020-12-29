Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly revised its annual Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan to offer extended Eros Now subscription. The Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan is bundled with Lokdhun subscription as well, and the validity of that has been reduced to offer better validity for Eros Now subscription. All the other benefits in the Rs. 1,999 annual prepaid plan remain the same. This pack is said to offer 365 days of validity and 3GB of high speed daily data to its subscribers.

BSNL is reportedly revising OTT benefits bundled with the annual Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan. The plan is now said to offer Lokdhun content subscription for 60 days and Eros Now subscription for a whole year i.e. 365 days. Earlier, this plan used to offer Lokdhun subscription for a whole year and Eros Now subscription for just 60 days. The validity of this plan is 365 days. Apart from this shift in validity, everything else remains the same. Telecom Talk reports of this development. The website still needs to reflect this change.

The BSNL Rs. 1,999 annual prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls (Home + LSA + National roaming including Mumbai and Delhi. The free calls are capped at 250 minutes per day. Additionally, the plan offers 3GB high speed daily data. After the cap, the data speed is reduced to 80Kbps. There's also 100 SMS messages per day and free PRBT ringtone with unlimited song change option offered. After the revision, the pack bundles 60 days of Lokdhun subscription and 365 days of Eros Now subscription.

This pack is available across all operating circles in India, and the new revision should show up for BSNL subscribers soon. A few months ago, BSNL introduced another annual prepaid plan priced at Rs. 1,499. This plan offers unlimited free voice calls with a FUP limit of 250 outgoing minutes in a day. After the 250 minutes are consumed, BSNL says that the subscriber will be charged at base plan tariff for the rest of the day till midnight. There's a total of 24GB data offered along with 100 SMS messages per day.