  BSNL Rs. 1,999 Prepaid Plan 71 Day Additional Validity Offer Extended, One More Promotional Offer Announced: All Details

BSNL Rs. 1,999 Prepaid Plan 71-Day Additional Validity Offer Extended, One More Promotional Offer Announced: All Details

BSNL will also offer extended validity of 60 days from March 1 to March 31.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 February 2020 10:44 IST
BSNL Rs. 1,999 Prepaid Plan 71-Day Additional Validity Offer Extended, One More Promotional Offer Announced: All Details

Photo Credit: BSNL Kerala

BSNL has extended its additional validity offer on its popular long-term prepaid plan

Highlights
  • BSNL Rs. 1,999 plan offers 436 days validity currently
  • It offers 3GB data per day, 100 SMS messages per day
  • Free PRBT tunes are offered only for 365 days

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) increased the validity of its long-term Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan by 71 days. This promotional offer ended on February 15, but now BSNL has announced that it is extending the offer, and is keeping it live till February 29. BSNL prepaid users looking to recharge can grab this opportunity and refill their prepaid accounts with the long-term Rs. 1,999 plan and avail the increased validity.

It has also announced a second promotional offer with additional validity of 60 days for the Rs. 1,999 plan, and this offer will start from March 1, till March 31. The two offers are valid only in the Kerala circle for now.

BSNL has updated its website to inform users that the 71-day extended validity promotional offer availability has been increased from February 15 to February 29. This means that all users who recharge the Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan before this new deadline will get validity of 436 days, instead of the original 365 days. After this promotional offer ends, BSNL will still have another extended validity offer, but this time it will extend validity by just 60 days. This offer will begin on March 1, and end on March 31, which means that all users who recharge the Rs. 1,999 plan will get an extended validity of 425 days. The extension of this additional validity offer was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

The Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan offers voice calls with a limit of 250 minutes per day (Local/STD/National Roaming incl. Mumbai & Delhi), 3GB data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, free PRBT ringtones, and Lokdhun video content. BSNL notes that its PRBT and Lokdhun content will be available for 365 days only. After the 3GB data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 80kbps.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Prepaid Plan, BSNL Rs. 1999 Prepaid Plan

