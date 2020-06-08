Technology News
loading

BSNL 200Mbps 1500GB FTTH Plan Extended to More Cities

BSNL Bharat Fibre 1500GB Plan is now available in Salem, Yercaud, Omalur, Mettur, and more.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 8 June 2020 19:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
BSNL 200Mbps 1500GB FTTH Plan Extended to More Cities

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Surendar2020

BSNL is offering 200Mbps speeds with 1500GB plan

Highlights
  • BSNL 1500GB Fiber plan available in Bhawanipatna city in Odisha
  • The plan is also reportedly available in Puducherry
  • BSNL recently extended the Rs. 499 plan to new circles in India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telco, has extended its existing 1500GB FTTH plans to new cities in Tamil Nadu, after introducing it in only Chennai and Telangana circles earlier this year. The BSNL 1500GB Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) plan offers a speed of 200Mbps up to 1500GB data with unlimited local and STD calls to any network. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed reduces to 2Mbps. The 1500GB FTTH plan is also introduced in Bhawanipatna city in Odisha, as well as the Puducherry area.

According to a tweet by BSNL Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) N Surendar, the state-owned telco has introduced the 1500GB plan priced at Rs. 1,999 along with several other plans in cities of Tamil Nadu including Salem, Yercaud, Omalur, Mettur, Sankagiri, Tiruchengode, Attur, Valapady, Rasipuram, Namakkal, and Velur. Plans starting from Rs. 499 (20Mbps up to 100GB) till Rs. 1,999 (200Mbps up to 1500GB ) are available to use in these cities, as per the tweet.

Additionally, customers will also get free Hotstar Premium subscription with the Rs. 749 plan. All BSNL Bharat Fiber plans offer free Amazon Prime subscription of Rs. 999, however there's no clarity on whether Rs. 1,999 plan offers the same benefit or not.

The broadband plans are also live on the BSNL Tamil Nadu site and the development was first reported by Telecom Talk. As mentioned, the plan was first introduced in Telangana and Chennai circles earlier this year, with a validity of 90 days only.

Meanwhile, the 1500GB Bharat Fiber plan along with other FTTH plans are also available in Bhawanipatna city in Odisha. The announcement was made on BSNL Bhawanipatna Twitter page. Telecom Talk notes that the 1500GB plan has been extended to Puducherry as well.

Notably, BSNL recently extended the availability of its Rs. 499 broadband plan that offers up to 40Mbps speeds to new circles in India including Kolkata and Sikkim. The state-owned telco had earlier extended its "Work@Home" promotional broadband plan for landline customers until June 20 owning to coronavirus pandemic.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Broadband, BSNL Rs 1999 Broadband, Bharat fiber, BSNL 1500GB Plan, Tamil Nadu
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Urges Students to ‘Be Hopeful’ Despite the Coronavirus Outbreak

Related Stories

BSNL 200Mbps 1500GB FTTH Plan Extended to More Cities
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen, LTE Option Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Set to Bring Affordable Smart TVs to India on July 2
  4. Vivo Y50 With 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Jio Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription to Its Prepaid Users
  6. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India
  7. TCL P715 4K Android TV Launched in India
  8. Tata Sky Cutting Channels and Packs of 70 Lakh Subscribers
  9. Boat Airdopes 441 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  10. Mi Notebook Launch on June 11: What We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia's Broadband Business Boosted as COVID-19 Pressures Networks
  2. BSNL 200Mbps 1500GB FTTH Plan Extended to More Cities
  3. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Urges Students to ‘Be Hopeful’ Despite the Coronavirus Outbreak
  4. Apple Granted Synthetic Group Selfies Patent, Allowing Users to Take Virtual Group Selfies Remotely
  5. Tata Sky to Cut Channels, Packs for 70 Lakh Subscribers
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Name Tipped via NBTC Certification Listing, US FCC Listing Hints at Specifications
  7. Lockdown 4.0 Emerged as Top Trending Search Term on Google During May, ‘Coronavirus’ Query Dropped
  8. Harman Infinity Glide 510 Headphones, Infinity Sonic B200 Soundbar Launched in India
  9. TCL P715 4K Android TV With Far Field Voice Recognition Launched in India
  10. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch on July 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com