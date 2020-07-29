Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has expanded the 1500GB fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) Bharat Fiber broadband plan by reintroducing it in the Telangana circle. The plan, which offers 1500GB of high-speed data allocation at up to 200Mbps, was initially launched in the Chennai and Telangana circles in January on a promotional basis. However, it was dropped from both circles after completing the promotional cycle of 90 days initially. The 1500GB FTTH Bharat Fiber broadband plan is also available in circles including Kolkata, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

According to the listing on the BSNL website, the 1500GB FTTH Bharat Fiber broadband plan, also called the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55, is available in the Telangana circle until October 19. The plan offers 1500GB data quota at up to 200Mbps. It also includes unlimited voice calling benefits at Rs. 1,999 a month. Post the given 1500GB allocation, the plan drops the speed to 2Mbps.

To reiterate, the 1500GB FTTH Bharat Fiber broadband plan was originally launched in the Chennai and Telangana circles on a 90-day promotional basis back in January. The operator had discontinued its availability in both circles upon completing the promotional period, though it has now been reintroduced in the Telangana circle, as initially reported by Telecom Talk.

In June, BSNL extended the 1500GB FTTH Bharat Fiber broadband plan to new cities in Tamil Nadu. The plan is also available in Kolkata and Puducherry. Furthermore, it can be availed in Bhawanipatna city of Odisha as well.

BSNL earlier this week extended the availability of its Rs. 600 Bharat Fiber broadband plan until October 27. That plan offers 300GB of high-speed data allocation at up to 40Mbps speed.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.