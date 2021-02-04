Technology News
loading

BSNL Rs. 199 Postpaid Plan Updated to Offer ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calls

BSNL’s latest revision of Rs. 199 plan is available since February 1 across all its circles.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 February 2021 16:21 IST
BSNL Rs. 199 Postpaid Plan Updated to Offer ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calls

BSNL earlier revised the Rs. 199 postpaid plan in December

Highlights
  • BSNL is offering “unlimited” off-net and on-net calls through revision
  • The postpaid plan also provides free voice call forwarding
  • BSNL takes on Jio’s Rs. 199 postpaid plan through the update

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised the Rs. 199 postpaid plan with “unlimited” off-net and on-net voice calls, without any fair usage policy (FUP). The same Rs. 199 postpaid plan earlier offered 300 minutes of off-net calls. The latest revision also enables free voice call forwarding facility on the plan that is applicable for landline, BSNL, and other operators' numbers. The Rs. 199 BSNL postpaid plan also includes 25GB of monthly data, along with data rollover facility for up to 75GB.

The revised Rs. 199 postpaid plan by BSNL has been effective since February 1, the BSNL Chennai division tweeted on Thursday, as reported by OnlyTech. The state-owned operator confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the revision is in place on a pan-India basis.

BSNL previously revised the Rs. 199 postpaid plan in December. It comes with 25GB data on a monthly basis in addition to unlimited voice calling support that is applicable on home network and national roaming including the MTNL roaming area. The plan also brings 100 SMS messages per day.

The fresh update brings the Rs. 199 BSNL postpaid plan against the Rs. 199 postpaid plan offered by Reliance Jio. The latter also offers unlimited voice calls, 25GB high-speed data, and 100 SMS messages per day. The Jio plan additionally includes complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

In December, BSNL revised the Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan with annual Eros Now subscription and 60 days of Lokdhun subscription. The operator also has a Rs. 1,499 annual prepaid plan with 24GB of data access.

Jagmeet Singh
