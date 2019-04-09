Celebrating the ongoing IPL season, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched the Rs. 199 and Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plans. Both new BSNL prepaid recharge plans bring unlimited voice calls, 1GB data on a daily basis, and 100 SMS messages per day. However, while the Rs. 199 prepaid recharge option comes with 28 days validity, the Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan offers a validity of 90 days. The new recharge plans also come with Premium Caller Tune support that enables BSNL subscribers to greet their callers with free cricket score alerts during the match days.

Announcing the IPL 2019 plans in a tweet, BSNL has brought the Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan with unlimited voice calls, 1GB data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days, while the Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan comes with identical benefits for 90 days. The Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan is also available as the Rs. 201 plan for the Northern states.

What majorly makes the new BSNL prepaid recharge plans different from the existing offerings is their IPL-focused offers. The recharge plans come with Premium Caller Tune support that can be used to greet callers with cricket scores during match days in IPL 2019.

Users can also receive cricket scores via SMS alerts for free. Furthermore, the new IPL-focused BSNL recharge plans have the option to set unlimited free songs as your Caller Tune by dialling 56700.

BSNL would be able to retain its subscribers to some extent by launching the new cricket fans-aimed prepaid recharge plans. The state-owned telco also recently brought revised its various recharge options to compete against the likes of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone. These include the Rs. 666 and Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plans among others.