Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new prepaid recharge plan, priced at Rs. 197. The new plan offers a validity of up to 150 days and 2GB of high-speed data per day. Alongside, users will also get free unlimited calls and free SMS messages. However, there is a caveat on the daily data limit and unlimited calls with the new prepaid recharge plan. The new Rs. 197 prepaid recharge plan from BSNL appears to be one of the most lucrative prepaid recharge plans in India among all telcos.

The new BSNL prepaid recharge plan, priced at Rs. 197, is available under Plan Extension across all circles. The plan is listed on the BSNL prepaid recharge website. The new prepaid recharge plan was first reported by 91Mobiles.

The caveat with the Rs. 197 prepaid recharge plan by BSNL is that users will only get 2GB of high-speed data and unlimited calls for the first 18 days of the recharge. After that, the speed will drop to 40Kbps for the remaining days of validity. Users will still get free incoming calls but for outgoing calls, they will need to top up their plan to add enough balance to make calls. Additionally, users will get free SMS messages throughout the duration of the Rs. 197 prepaid recharge plan.

As mentioned earlier, BSNL's Rs. 197 prepaid recharge plan seems to be one of the most lucrative prepaid recharge plans by any telecom service provider in India. No other provider bundles such benefits in their prepaid recharge plans at the time of writing.

Earlier this month, it was reported that BSNL will get Rs. 44,720 crore as capital infusion from the government during the upcoming financial year. The state-owned telecom provider will also get an additional financial support of Rs. 7,443.57 crore for a voluntary retirement scheme and Rs. 3,550 crore as grant-in-aid for payment of GST.

