BSNL Revises Rs. 187 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers 2GB Daily Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has once again revised its prepaid plan priced at Rs. 187. The new plan now offers 28 days of validity instead of the 24 days validity it was offering earlier. The plan's daily data benefit has also been revised. The Rs. 187 plan sits alongside other unlimited calling prepaid plans priced at Rs. 147, Rs. 247, Rs. 447, and more. Last month, BSNL also revised its Rs. 56, Rs. 57, and Rs. 58 prepaid plans for greater affordability.

BSNL Kerala took to Twitter to release a new rate card for its prepaid plans. This showed that the Rs. 187 prepaid plan benefits have been revised. The Rs. 187 prepaid plan will continue to offer unlimited voice calling benefits. It will also bundle 2GB daily data and come with a validity of 28 days. Unlimited voice calls include local + STD calls, and national roaming including MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi.

After the 2GB daily data cap is reached, subscribers will be able to use mobile Internet at a throttled speed of 80Kbps. The Rs. 187 prepaid plan from BSNL also bundles 100 SMS messages per day to any network including while on roaming in New Delhi and Mumbai. The BSNL Rs. 187 prepaid plan also comes with free PRBT ringtones. This revision was first reported by 91Mobiles.

Just last month, BSNL revised its low-cost Rs. 56, Rs. 57, and Rs. 58 prepaid recharge plans by cutting their prices to make them more affordable. With the new revision, BSNL is giving the Rs. 58 prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 57, while the Rs. 57 plan is now available at Rs. 56 and the Rs. 56 plan is reduced to Rs. 54. The bundled benefits with the low-cost plans are still the same. Similarly, there aren't any changes made to the validity of the three plans.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.