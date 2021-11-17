Technology News
loading

BSNL Revises Rs. 187 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers 2GB Daily Data

BSNL Rs. 187 prepaid plan now also comes with 28 days of validity.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 November 2021 16:30 IST
BSNL Revises Rs. 187 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers 2GB Daily Data

BSNL Rs. 187 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network

Highlights
  • BSNL Rs. 187 prepaid plan offers free PRBT ringtone
  • BSNL Rs. 187 prepaid plan offers 100 SMS messages per day
  • BSNL throttles speed to 80Kbps after daily data cap

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has once again revised its prepaid plan priced at Rs. 187. The new plan now offers 28 days of validity instead of the 24 days validity it was offering earlier. The plan's daily data benefit has also been revised. The Rs. 187 plan sits alongside other unlimited calling prepaid plans priced at Rs. 147, Rs. 247, Rs. 447, and more. Last month, BSNL also revised its Rs. 56, Rs. 57, and Rs. 58 prepaid plans for greater affordability.

BSNL Kerala took to Twitter to release a new rate card for its prepaid plans. This showed that the Rs. 187 prepaid plan benefits have been revised. The Rs. 187 prepaid plan will continue to offer unlimited voice calling benefits. It will also bundle 2GB daily data and come with a validity of 28 days. Unlimited voice calls include local + STD calls, and national roaming including MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi.

After the 2GB daily data cap is reached, subscribers will be able to use mobile Internet at a throttled speed of 80Kbps. The Rs. 187 prepaid plan from BSNL also bundles 100 SMS messages per day to any network including while on roaming in New Delhi and Mumbai. The BSNL Rs. 187 prepaid plan also comes with free PRBT ringtones. This revision was first reported by 91Mobiles.

Just last month, BSNL revised its low-cost Rs. 56, Rs. 57, and Rs. 58 prepaid recharge plans by cutting their prices to make them more affordable. With the new revision, BSNL is giving the Rs. 58 prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 57, while the Rs. 57 plan is now available at Rs. 56 and the Rs. 56 plan is reduced to Rs. 54. The bundled benefits with the low-cost plans are still the same. Similarly, there aren't any changes made to the validity of the three plans.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL prepaid plans
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Meta Showcases Prototype Haptic Glove, Will Let Users Feel Objects in VR

Related Stories

BSNL Revises Rs. 187 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers 2GB Daily Data
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  2. Moto Watch 100 With a Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Now Official
  3. Here’s When Your Samsung Phone Will Get Android 12-Based One UI 4.0 in India
  4. Microsoft Surface Go 3 With Windows 11 Debuts in India
  5. Amazfit GTS 3 Review: Old Wine in a New Bottle
  6. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  7. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  8. Watch the New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer in English, Hindi
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  10. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Revises Rs. 187 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers 2GB Daily Data
  2. Meta Showcases Prototype Haptic Glove, Will Let Users Feel Objects in VR
  3. Moto G41 Official-Looking Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Pack a 4,700mAh Battery
  4. Activision Blizzard Workers Call for CEO Bobby Kotick's Departure, Stage Walkout
  5. Infinix Smart 5 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. AMC Theatres to Offer Shiba Inu Crypto Payment Option Through BitPay in 2-4 Months, Says CEO
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  8. BGMI Lite Could Launch Soon, Players Asked to Weigh in on Official Battlegrounds Mobile India Discord Channel
  9. Microsoft Surface Go 3 With Pre-Installed Windows 11 Launched in India
  10. NASA Shares 'Sound' of Butterfly Nebula Created Through Data Sonification
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com