BSNL Rs. 186, Rs. 187 Prepaid Recharge Plans Upgraded to Offer 2GB Data Per Day

BSNL Andhra Pradesh site has listed the upgraded Rs. 186 prepaid plan, while its Karnataka site has listed the revised Rs. 187 prepaid plan.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 12:40 IST
Both BSNL prepaid plans come with 28 days validity

Highlights
  • BSNL is offering unlimited voice calls through both prepaid plans
  • There are also 100 SMS messages on a daily basis
  • The BSNL plans are also eligible for the Bumper Offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has upgraded its Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 prepaid recharge plans to offer 2GB daily data benefits over their earlier 1GB data per day benefits. Both BSNL prepaid plans also include unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. The validity of the plans is 28 days. Notably, while the benefits of the Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 BSNL prepaid plans are identical, they are available in distinct circles. The new development comes just days after the state-owned telco extended its Bumper Offer that is designed to offer 2.2GB additional daily data benefits with select prepaid recharge plans.

As listed by the BSNL Andhra Pradesh website, the Rs. 186 prepaid recharge plan includes 2GB data per day for 28 days. This comes as an upgrade over the previous 1GB data benefits. Post the given quota, users will receive unlimited data at 40 Kbps.

In addition to the data benefits, the Rs. 186 BSNL prepaid plan provides unlimited local, STD, and roaming call benefits to all telecom circles, including Delhi and Mumbai. The prepaid offering also include 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. Furthermore, the operator is giving free access to Personal Ring Back Tones (PRBT).

Similar to the Rs. 186 prepaid plan, BSNL has upgraded the Rs. 187 prepaid recharge plan from 1GB to 2GB daily data benefits. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and PRBT access — Just like the Rs. 186 prepaid plan.

The updated Rs. 187 prepaid recharge plan has been listed on the BSNL Karnataka website.

As noted by Telecom Talk, the Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 prepaid recharge plans are available along with the Bumper Offer that's been extended until October 1. The offer brings the additional 2.2GB data benefits.

BSNL originally launched its Bumper Offer last year and extended it in February. It is applicable on BSNL unlimited prepaid plans starting from Rs. 186.

