BSNL Offers Up to 9 Percent Extra Talk-Time on 3 of Its Recharge Packs During Diwali

, 26 October 2018
BSNL Diwali 2018 recharge packs now come with more talktime than usual

  • The Rs. 180, Rs. 410, and Rs. 510 packs are eligible
  • The offer has been launched on a pan-India basis
  • Validity of the offer is October 25-November 11

State-owned telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) on Thursday announced the launch of its limited period Diwali offer on regular prepaid recharge top-up packs. As part of this new offer, BSNL is providing 9 percent extra value over and above three full talk-time prepaid recharge packs in its suite. The offer is valid across Indian telecom circles (where BSNL operates) from October 25, 2018 to November 11, 2018. The additional value provided in these BSNL packs will be applicable only for voice calls and not data, SMS messages, or any other add-on services.

As mentioned, three of BSNL's recharge packs will be eligible for the above-mentioned benefits. The Rs. 180 BSNL recharge pack will come with a talk-time value of Rs. 190 (5.5 percent extra), the Rs. 410 pack will get the customer Rs. 440 worth of talk-time (an additional 7.3 percent), and the Rs. 510 recharge pack will come with Rs. 555 worth of talk-time (a 9 percent increase). The pack comes just before the Diwali 2018 season when family and friends usually connect with each other for wishes and greetings.

Earlier this week, BSNL introduced its ‘Diwali Mahadhamaka' offer with two new annual packs priced at Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,099, respectively. The Rs. 1,699 BSNL recharge pack comes with 2GB of data per day, unlimited local/ STD/ roaming voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and free PRBT (Personalised Ring Back Tone). The pack carries a validity of 365 days. With the same validity, the Rs. 2,099 BSNL recharge pack offers 4GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and free PRBT. Post-FUP speed limits for both packs is 80Kbps.

Both of these new prepaid packs will be available on a pan-India basis starting October 29, and the unlimited calls include those made to Delhi and Mumbai circles. Notably, BSNL does not have operations in these two circles.

BSNL, Diwali
