BSNL has announced a new promotional offer for its Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan. As a part of this offer, the BSNL subscribers recharging their prepaid account with Rs. 1,699 will get an extra validity of 90 days. With the extra promotional validity, the total validity of the plan will become 455 days for the recharges done during promotional period from August 14 to September 13. The state-run telecom operator also pointed out that the promotion will be applicable on all modes of the recharge.

BSNL revealed the new promotion in a notification on its website. The notification states that the extra validity of 90 days will only be applicable during the promotional period. The regular benefits of the Rs. 1,699 plan will be available to the BSNL subscribers during the validity. The plan includes unlimited voice calling benefits (up to 250 minutes daily), both in the home circle and during national roaming, including Delhi and Mumbai circles. Additionally, the plan offers 2GB daily data at high speed and thereafter unlimited data at 80kbps. Thanks to another ongoing BSNL promotion, which will end on September 29, the BSNL Rs. 1,699 plans subscribers will get extra 2.2GB data per day at high speed, taking to total per day high speed data to 4.2GB.

Other BSNL Rs. 1,699 plan benefits are 100 free SMS per day and free PRBT (personalised ring back tone aka caller tune) for unlimited song selection.

To recap, as mentioned, if BSNL prepaid subscribers recharge their account with Rs. 1,699 plan voucher between August 14 and September 13, they will get a total validity 455 days (365 days regular + 90 days promotional) with all benefits.

The new BSNL promotion comes just days after the telco had reportedly revised a number of its prepaid plans to cap the voice calling benefits to 250 minutes daily from unlimited. After exceeding the 250 minutes quota, the subscribers will be charged at the base tariff plan of Re. 1 paisa per second.