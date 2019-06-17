Technology News
  BSNL Brings Rs. 168 Recharge Plan for International Roaming Activation, Extension With 90 Days Validity

BSNL Brings Rs. 168 Recharge Plan for International Roaming Activation, Extension With 90 Days Validity

BSNL’s latest recharge plan doesn’t include any calling or data benefits.

Updated: 17 June 2019 11:50 IST
BSNL Brings Rs. 168 Recharge Plan for International Roaming Activation, Extension With 90 Days Validity

The state-owned telecom operator recently launched a new Rs. 389 recharge aimed at foreigners

Highlights
  • BSNL’s Rs. 168 recharge is only valid till September 9, 2019
  • The new recharge plan is only available in the Kerala circle
  • There is no word on its wider availability in more regions

BSNL as been diversifying its portfolio of recharge plans lately by not only offering bundled voice and data plans at different price points, but also providing short-term plans for foreigners and other niche usage scenarios. Adding yet another special recharge to its range, BSNL has launched a new international roaming plan worth Rs. 168. The new BSNL offering is for users who want to activate international roaming services on their number or want to extend the validity of international roaming. However, BSNL's new Rs. 168 recharge does not offer any additional calling or data benefits.

TelecomTalk reports that BSNL's Rs. 168 recharge is so far only available to subscribers in the Kerala circle. However, there is no word if, or when, its availability will be expanded to more circles across the country.

It is important to note here that the state-owned telecom operator's new international recharge is valid only till September 9, 2019. It appears that BSNL's Rs. 168 recharge is a promotional plan and might no longer be available to subscribers after the aforementioned deadline in any of the circles.

As mentioned above, BSNL's Rs. 168 plan only allows users to activate international roaming services on their number, or extend the validity of international roaming services for a span of 90 days. There are no calling benefits, mobile data, or SMS perks.

Last month, BSNL introduced a new recharge plan priced at Rs. 389 that is targeted at foreigners or domestic users looking to purchase a short-term mobile connection. It offers unlimited calling and 1GB of daily high-speed data with a validity of 30 days.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL International Roaming
BSNL Brings Rs. 168 Recharge Plan for International Roaming Activation, Extension With 90 Days Validity
