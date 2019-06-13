Technology News
BSNL Abhinandan-151 Prepaid Recharge Plan Launched at Rs. 151 With Unlimited Calling, 1GB Daily Data Benefits for 24 Days

The Rs. 151 BSNL Abhinandan-151 prepaid recharge plan comes as a promotional offer that is available for 90 days.

Updated: 13 June 2019 12:34 IST
BSNL has brought the Rs. 151 prepaid recharge plan for all its new, migrated, and existing customers

Highlights
  • BSNL website has listed the 'Abhinandan-151' prepaid recharge plan
  • The plan offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to any network
  • It brings benefits for 24 days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has brought a new Rs. 151 prepaid recharge plan called 'Abhinandan-151'. The new prepaid plan brings unlimited calls, 1GB daily data, and 100 SMS messages per day for 24 days. The Rs. 151 prepaid recharge plan is available across all BSNL circles and unlimited voice calling benefits are provided for all regions, including in the Delhi and Mumbai circles. The Abhinandan-151 prepaid recharge plan comes days after the state-owned telco launched its *121# BSNL My Offers service that is designed to suggest the best special tariff vouchers.

Through the Rs. 151 prepaid recharge plan, BSNL offers a plan validity of 180 days. This means the plan is valid for 180 days. However, the benefits that are bundled with the new offering are available for 24 days.

As per the benefits, the Rs. 151 prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to any network, including in Delhi and Mumbai circles. The plan also offers 1GB data per day that comes to 24GB data in total. Furthermore, there is a quota of 100 SMS messages per day.

The official BSNL website has listed the Rs. 151 prepaid recharge plan as the Abhinandan-151. The plan notably comes as a promotional offer that is available for 90 days starting from Thursday, June 13. Moreover, it is applicable for new migrated, and existing BSNL connections.

Telecom Talk first spotted the Rs. 151 prepaid recharge plan, though Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its existence on the BSNL site.

Last month, BSNL launched the *121# service through which the telecom operator will suggest the best special tariff vouchers for consumers. It is accessible by dialling *121#, and the service is designed to reply customers with all the available STVs in their telecom circles.

Further reading: BSNL Abhinandan-151, Rs 151 BSNL prepaid recharge, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Honor Smartphones
