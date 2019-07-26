Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has expanded its portfolio by launching Rs. 1,399 and Rs. 1,001 prepaid recharge plans. Both new prepaid plans offer benefits such as unlimited voice calls, SMS messages, and data access for as many as 270 days. Notably, BSNL is offering the Rs. 1,399 and Rs. 1,001 prepaid plans in select circles until October 22. The new plans come just days after the state-owned telco launched its 'Star' loyalty programme through the Rs. 498 prepaid recharge plan.

According to the listing on the BSNL Telangana website, the Rs. 1,399 prepaid plan brings 1.5GB daily data, 50 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calling benefits for 270 days. The Rs. 1,001 BSNL prepaid recharge plan also carries 270 days validity, though it offers 9GB data and 270 SMS messages throughout the validity alongside unlimited voice calls.

Both BSNL prepaid recharge plans offer unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls to any network except Mumbai and New Delhi. Also, the operator mentions in its listing that the other tariff under the new offerings is as per the per-minute plan.

The official listing also highlights that the Rs. 1,399 and Rs. 1,001 prepaid recharge plans are available until October 22.

Telecom Talk reports that the new plans are available for BSNL subscribers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. However, Gadgets 360 was able to verify their existence on the BSNL Telangana site.

Earlier this week, BSNL launched its Rs. 498 prepaid recharge plan in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. The new prepaid plan has brought the Star membership loyalty programme to offer discounts on future recharges.