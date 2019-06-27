Technology News
BSNL Brings Rs. 1,345 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1.5GB Daily Data Benefits for 365 Days

BSNL's Rs. 1,345 prepaid recharge plan also carries additional 10GB data as a reserve.

By | Updated: 27 June 2019 12:20 IST
BSNL Brings Rs. 1,345 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1.5GB Daily Data Benefits for 365 Days

BSNL is offering the Rs. 1,345 prepaid recharge plan in the Kerala circle as a promotional offer

Highlights
  • The promotional offer is valid until September 19
  • BSNL isn't giving any calling or SMS benefits through Rs. 1,345 plan
  • The new prepaid recharge plan is available in the Kerala circle

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a Rs. 1,345 data-only prepaid recharge plan in the Kerala circle. The new data plan, called Data STV 1345, brings 1.5GB daily data benefits for as many as 356 days. Notably, the state-owned operator is offering the Rs. 1,345 prepaid recharge plan exclusively in the Kerala circle as a promotional offer until September 19. BSNL just last week brought the Rs. 168 recharge for its subscribers in Kerala to activate international roaming services on their number. That recharge included a validity of 90 days with no calling, data, or SMS perks.

As per the official listing on the BSNL Kerala website, the Rs. 1,345 prepaid recharge plan brings 1.5GB data per day for 365 days. The plan also includes additional 10GB data as a reserve. However, there aren't any voice calling or SMS benefits.

The Rs. 1,345 prepaid recharge plan is currently valid only for the BSNL subscribers in the Kerala circle. The official site also confirms that it is available under a promotional offer until September 19.

Telecom Talk first spotted the Rs. 1,345 prepaid recharge plan. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its existence on the BSNL Kerala site.

As we mentioned, the Rs. 1,345 prepaid recharge plan debuts just days after the Rs. 168 recharge offering. The Rs. 168 recharge comes with a validity of 90 days for activating or extending prepaid international roaming. It is available specifically for the BSNL subscribers in Kerala and is valid until September 9.

