BSNL Rs. 1,188 Mathuram Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Calls, 5GB Data for 345 Days Launched

The new prepaid pack is live in Tamil Nadu on a promotional 90 days basis.

By | Updated: 29 July 2019 14:02 IST
BSNL has introduced a new long-term validity prepaid plan

Highlights
  • The new BSNL plan offers unlimited calling to any network in the country
  • BSNL Mathuram prepaid plan’s validity is 345 days
  • BSNL recently introduced Rs. 1,399 and Rs. 1,001 long-term plans as well

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new Rs. 1,188 prepaid plan with long-term validity and other benefits. This new plan is being called the Rs. 1,188 Mathuram prepaid voucher, and is listed on the state-run telco's Tamil Nadu website. This new plan is live on a promotional 90 days basis, starting from July 25. It comes with a long-term validity of 345 days, and offers rather less data benefits for the validity period. This new plan comes just a week after BSNL introduced the Rs. 1,399 and Rs. 1,001 prepaid plans in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle.

The new BSNL Rs. 1,188 Mathuram Plan offers 5GB of data, unlimited voice calling to any network across the country, including the Mumbai and Delhi circles, and a total of 1,200 SMS messages for a validity of 345 days.

The plan is live in Tamil Nadu, and after using up the data ceiling limit of 5GB, BSNL will charge 25 paise per MB from the users. BSNL TeleServices blog was the first to spot this new prepaid plan. As mentioned, this plan has been launched on a promotional basis of 90 days, starting from July 25. Also, the operator mentions in its listing that the other tariff under the new plan offering is as per the per-minute plan. It is unclear if BSNL will expand the plan to other telecom circles in the country.

The recently launched long-term Rs. 1,399 prepaid plan brings 1.5GB daily data, 50 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calling benefits for 270 days. The Rs. 1,001 BSNL prepaid recharge plan also carries 270 days validity, though it offers 9GB data and 270 SMS messages throughout the validity alongside unlimited voice calls. Both BSNL prepaid recharge plans offer unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls to any network except Mumbai and New Delhi. These plans are listed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle, and are available until October 22.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Prepaid, BSNL Rs 1188 Mathuram Prepaid Plan, BSNL Mathuram Prepaid Plan
