State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs. 1,098 prepaid offering in select circles. The telco has reduced the validity of the plan to 75 days, from its earlier validity of 84 days. The plan also now has a data consumption cap of 375GB for the validity period. Earlier, the company offered truly unlimited data on the prepaid plan but that's not the case anymore. This comes right after another BSNL long-term validity plan priced at Rs. 1,699 got an extended validity of 455 days for a limited time period.

After the revision, the new Rs. 1,098 prepaid plan now offers unlimited voice calling (including Mumbai and Delhi circles), unlimited data but with a limit of 375GB for a validity of 75 days. After the limit crossed, the subscriber can still avail BSNL data at a reduced speed of 40Kbps. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day, and PRBT services as well.

BSNL is still marketing its Rs. 1,098 prepaid plan as an unlimited data plan, but Telecom Talk reports that the 375GB data cap has been introduced with the newly reduced 75 days validity. The revised plan is live on the BSNL website in select circles only. Circles like Haryana, Bihar, and Karnataka still list the Rs. 1,098 prepaid plan with 84 days validity and not the newly revised 75 days.

This revision comes just days after the telco had reportedly revised a number of its prepaid plans to cap the voice calling benefits to 250 minutes daily from unlimited. After exceeding the 250 minutes quota, the subscribers will be charged at the base tariff plan of Re. 1 paisa per second. It recently also announced a new Rs. 1,699 long-term plan, and as part of a promotional offer, subscribers will get an extra validity of 90 days. With the extra promotional validity, the total validity of the plan will become 455 days for the recharges done during promotional period from August 14 to September 13.