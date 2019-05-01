Technology News
BSNL Removes Rs. 10, Rs. 20 Prepaid Recharge Packs From Online Channels, Physical Vouchers Available

Airtel and Vodafone Idea have also stopped offering Rs. 20 and Rs. 30 prepaid recharge packs.

Updated: 1 May 2019 18:44 IST
BSNL is yet to officially say anything on why it has removed the Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 recharge packs

Highlights
  • BSNL seems to be following in the footsteps of private operators
  • The BSNL subscribers can still buy physical vouchers for Rs. 10, Rs. 20
  • Airtel is also not offering Rs. 50 prepaid recharge pack

BSNL has removed the Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 prepaid recharge packs from online channels for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana telecom circles. The state-backed telecom operator will still honour the physical recharge vouchers for the two denominations. BSNL has not given a reason for removing the two prepaid recharge packs from online channels, however it seems to be in line with recent moves by private telecom operators like Airtel and Vodafone Idea to ditch smaller denomination prepaid recharge packs like Rs. 20 and Rs. 30. All operators still seem to be offering Rs. 10 prepaid recharge pack.

As per an update on BSNL Andhra Pradesh website, the Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 prepaid recharge packs are now only available as physical recharge vouchers. It is unclear if BSNL is planning to remove these recharge vouchers from all telecom circles over the coming weeks and months. So, for now, all BSNL subscribers outside Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can continue to recharge their prepaid connection with Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 packs.

Earlier, Airtel and Vodafone Idea had removed all prepaid recharge packs from Rs. 10 to Rs. 500 but after consumer backlash, Airtel brought back Rs. 10, Rs. 100, and Rs. 500 packs, while Vodafone Idea revived the Rs. 10, Rs. 50, Rs. 100, and Rs. 500 prepaid recharge packs. The Rs. 20, Rs. 30, and Rs. 50 prepaid packs are gone for Airtel, whereas Vodafone Idea no longer offers Rs. 20 and Rs. 30 prepaid recharge packs in all telecom circles. BSNL seems to be planning to do the same but the telecom operator is yet to say anything officially.

The disappearance of Rs. 10 and Rs. 20. BSNL prepaid recharge packs from online channels was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Comments

Further reading: BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Rs 10 BSNL prepaid pack, Rs 20 BSNL prepaid pack
Gadgets 360 Staff
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Comment
 
 

